Sydney Swans AFL star Chad Warner has nude photos leaked online

An emerging AFL superstar has leaked dozens of nude photos of herself performing sexual acts online without his permission.

Sydney Swans midfielder Chad Warner, 21, is at the center of the scandal after the images surfaced on Friday.

The club said it is aware of the photos and is “working with the e-safety commissioner to stop the further spread of the images”.

The photos of the footballer are not recent and no one else was visible on the images.

The AFL is aware of the photos. There is no suggestion of any wrongdoing by Warner.

Warner was the 39th pick in the 2019 draft when he was recruited by Sydney, and has impressed in his third season, with some pundits tipping he will win a Brownlow Medal before he turns 25.

He has made a name for himself in his breakout season with the Swans this year and is expected to take to the field as scheduled for Saturday’s game against the GWS Giants at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.