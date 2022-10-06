Sydney smashes annual rainfall records

Australia’s most populous city, Sydney, broke a 70-year annual rainfall record on Thursday after a year marked by devastating flooding on the east coast.



By early afternoon, Sydney had its highest annual rainfall ever recorded – 2,216 millimeters – with 86 days remaining until the end of the year.

Sydney’s previous wettest year was 1950, when 2,194 millimeters of rain fell.

It was the highest figure on record since annual precipitation data for the city of Sydney were first collected in 1858.

With a weather forecast in La Nina bringing in a wetter-than-average summer, the final figure for 2022 is likely to be significantly higher.

Sydney, along with the wider state of New South Wales, is bracing for another major deluge this weekend.

State emergency services minister Steph Cooke said on Thursday that more rain could have a serious impact.

“We know that our watersheds are saturated, our dams are full and our rivers are already swollen. So any additional rainfall, no matter how small, is likely to exacerbate the flooding,” she said.

“Any additional rainfall has the potential to cause flash flooding.”

The annual precipitation data comes from a weather station in Sydney’s central business district.

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology said on Thursday there were flood warnings for much of eastern Australia, including parts of Queensland, New South Wales and northern Victoria.

Extreme weather

The east coast flood disaster in March – caused by severe storms that devastated parts of Queensland and New South Wales – claimed more than 20 lives.

Tens of thousands of Sydney residents were ordered to evacuate in July when the city’s suburbs were again flooded.

Australia is at the sharp end of climate change, with droughts, deadly wildfires, bleaching of the Great Barrier Reef and flooding becoming more frequent and severe as global weather patterns change.

Australia’s east coast has been repeatedly plagued by heavy rainfall over the past two years, caused by successive La Nina cycles.

A rare third consecutive La Nina was recently declared, leading to further rain and flood warnings for the coming summer.

Higher temperatures mean that the atmosphere holds more moisture, bringing more rain.

The Australian Insurance Council has previously estimated that more than Aus $5 billion ($3.2 billion) in catastrophe claims will be filed by 2022.

In the ‘Black Summer’ of 2019 and 2020, catastrophic wildfires swept through vast swathes of New South Wales, scorching 5.5 million acres — about seven percent of the state’s total landmass.

