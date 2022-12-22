Sydney Sixers survive Asif Ali’s blitz to seal opening win

Sydney Zesers 137 for 6 (Philippe 43, Dooley 2-19, Shadab 2-32) Hobart hurricanes 131 for 7 (Asif 41, Abbott 2-32) with six runs via DLS method

Sydney Sixers survived a late charge from Asif Ali to thwart Hobart Hurricanes on a slow SCG surface to record their first win of this BBL season.

Rain delayed the start by an hour and reduced the match to 14 overs per side. Some eyebrows were raised when Sixers captain Moises Henriques chose to hit, but it turned out to be a master stroke.

The Sixers bowlers defended 138 and enjoyed returning to their favored SCG as they held off Hurricanes, who were never really on the hunt until Asif’s astonishing 41 off 13 balls nearly took a remarkable late win.

Asif almost conjures up a miracle Hurricanes were dead and buried, needing 45 out of 10 deliveries until Asif had other ideas. He went on to smash 22 runs on Hayden Kerr’s next four deliveries, the last of which was a six from a full delivery at waist level that should have been called a no-ball.

Hurricanes needed 23 from the last over and Hurricanes’ chances increased significantly when speedy Naveen-ul-Haq bowled wide on the first delivery and was then beaten for a boundary by a red-hot Asif.

The Sixers players looked ashen as their stunned fans felt a massive meltdown. But Asif dropped out on the next delivery to finally wipe out Hurricanes’ chances.

O’Keefe likes slow surface

Left arm spinner Steve O’Keefe turned 38 earlier this month, but he hasn’t lost his ability to frustrate batters. On an increasingly slow ground, O’Keefe proved an essential substitute after being left out against Scorchers at the pace-friendly Optus Stadium.

With clever bowling, O’Keefe put the brakes on the Hurricanes’ super fast hitters. He snagged Ben McDermott’s key wicket in the fourth over, then returned in the eighth over at a crucial moment.

The Hurricanes’ run rate had risen to 12 an over as Captain Matthew Wade watched as he set foot. But he was unable to break the shackles of O’Keefe, who threw nine dotballs in his first 11 deliveries.

A frustrated Wade gutted into the next over to spinner Todd Murphy, then kicked his bat as he trudged off in disgust.

Mixed bag for the Sixers batting lineup

Sixers were eager to make amends after shoddy batting displays in losses to Strikers and Scorchers.

After a chaotic at bat against Hurricanes, the Sixers still haven’t batted in half a century this season, though they put up a competitive total thanks to strong bookends.

Openers Josh Philippe and Kurtis Patterson finally fired with a 68-run opening partnership to get Sixers to a flier. Patterson, who holds a Test average of 144 from two matches, was a revelation last season as an aggressive opener for champions Scorchers.

After returning home to Sydney, Patterson made his first impression this season with a 25-ball 38 to create a strong platform with Philippe. But their good work was undone after a collapse of 5 for 16 before Kerr hit a priceless 32 off 20 balls at death.

Kerr, who made 42 against the Scorchers, continues to make a compelling case to move up the ranks.

Shadab makes amends after dropping a nanny

Hurricanes were thrashed early and Wade used five different bowlers in as many overs in a desperate attempt at a breakthrough.

Their early woes were symbolized when spinner Shadab Khan dropped the easiest return catch in the fifth over to give Philippe a reprieve.

The wet ball might have given him an excuse to clumsy the skier, but Shadab was eager to make amends.

Shadab did just that when he came back in the eighth over to knock out Philippe with a slow and wide pitch that was hit straight to long range. It was courageous bowling from Shadab, who was suddenly on fire when he cleared Henrique’s first pitch with a spectacular diving return.

It was reminiscent of his brilliant dismissal of Scorchers all-rounder Aaron Hardie earlier this week.