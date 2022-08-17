Sydney shooting victim Amy Hazouri final phone call to her mother: Lametta Fadlallah
The mother of an ‘innocent’ hairdresser murdered in a gangland hit has revealed the last words her daughter ever said to her.
Amy Hazouri, 39, was shot in a hail of bullets on Saturday while sitting in the back of a Toyota 4WD in Panania, southwest Sydney, next to her client Lametta Fadlallah.
Police believe Ms Hazouri was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.
She had just stopped by Mrs. Fadlallah’s home to blow-dry her client’s hair before the two were about to go to an engagement party at a nearby Lebanese restaurant.
But the couple didn’t make it to Mrs. Fadlallah’s driveway.
Her mother Elham Meliji said she spoke to her beloved daughter shortly before the tragic incident.
“Mommy, I’m at a client, let me dye her hair. I’ll finish the customer and call you,” Ms. Hazouri said in her voice last words to her mother, who lives in Austria,’ ABC reported.
Ms. Meliji, who spoke to her daughter twice a day, said to her, “Honey, I have today off, so I want to talk to arrange the itinerary for Lebanon.”
She said she had been planning for Ms. Hazouri’s engagement party to be held in November in Lebanon, where the family comes from.
It would have been the first time Ms. Meliji had seen her daughter since 2016.
Ms Hazouri met her fiancé Ahmed Ghalayni at the start of the Covid pandemic when she was imprisoned in Lebanon for nine months and had already chosen her wedding dress.
The talented hairstylist moved to Australia to become the sole breadwinner for her family in Lebanon, which is currently struggling with an economic crisis leading to food, fuel and medicine shortages.
Ghalayni was so shocked by the shocking news that he had to be taken to hospital.
Amy Hazouri (left) is pictured in 2016 with her mother Elham Meliji (center). They hadn’t seen each other since then
Amy Hazouri was also shot dead in the attack, while her 16-year-old TikTok star friend sat in the front seat of the car
“I couldn’t move my hands or my mouth, praise be to Allah,” he said.
Ms. Meliji said her daughter often felt lonely in Sydney and was excited to visit family at home to ‘make up for all the days I’ve lost’.
A family fundraiser has raised $22,000 to cover the cost of bringing Ms. Hazouri’s remains to Lebanon for burial.
But Ms Meliji said they needed help from the Australian government to get her home faster, as the fastest possible funeral is very important in Arab culture.
“I beg the government to give me my daughter there. My heart burns with her.’
Ghalayni added that bringing her body back will put an end to her loved ones.
“At least we get to see her and I can feel her,” he said.
A burnt-out vehicle, believed to be a getaway car, is parked in a cordoned off area as police investigate the fatal shooting of two women in the suburb of Revesby, Sydney, Australia, August 14, 2022
The car was found burnt out in the nearby suburb of Panania shortly after the shooting
A 16-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man were also in the vehicle, in the front seats, but managed to escape.
‘My daughter was taken in innocence. My daughter has been wrongfully abducted… wrongfully, and I hope justice will be served,” Ms. Meliji said.
She added that in Western countries, “the law is taking its course, unlike the Arab countries.”
“Amy was all the compassion in the universe,” her mother said, “she didn’t like violence. She didn’t like blood.’
A friend of Mrs Fadlallah told Daily Mail Australia that she was looking over her shoulder during her last days.
“I think she knew it was coming,” the friend said.
Ms Fadlallah was no stranger to the rules of the underworld, having been involved in criminal activity for decades – either through marriage or on her own initiative.
She was well aware of the cost of talking to the police.
“As I was told, the killers don’t think they broke any rule to stay away from women and family, because that’s not why she was targeted. She’s dead because she sniffed,” a friend said.
‘She didn’t deserve to die… She was a good woman and did everything for everyone, but it’s the rules. In their eyes that is something worth killing for.’
Ms Fadlallah rented a neat dark brick duplex (pictured) in the Sydney suburb of Revesby
In the months before she was shot and killed next to Ms. Hazouri, Ms Fadlallah installed multiple high-tech security cameras at her home in Revesby.
Those same cameras probably captured the moment she was ambushed while on her way to an engagement party.
A teenage TikTok star with over 100,000 followers and her boyfriend were the survivors in the front seat and his said to be severely traumatized.
SYDNEY’S UNDERWORLD WAR
29 AUGUST 2020 – Fares Abounader, a Comanchero cyclist was shot dead in a drive-by attack while his wife and young child were at their Panania home.
4 OCTOBER 2020 – Shaylin Zreika – an employee of the Alameddines – is beaten with a metal bar in a street fight in Strathfield
OCTOBER 18, 2020 – Rafat Alameddine’s former home is shot in a drive-by shooting
19 OCTOBER 2020 – Mejid Hamzy is shot dead in Condell Park
JANUARY 30, 2021 – Mustafa Naaman is shot dead in Hurstville in suspected misidentified attack on Ibrahem Hamze
JANUARY 30, 2021 – Mejed Derbas is shot dead in Smithfield
15 FEBRUARY 2021 – Bilal Hamze’s mother Maha Hamze comes under gunfire again in another drive-by shooting at her Auburn home
MARCH 12, 2021 – A house linked to the Alameddine family in Guildford is shot down
6 AUGUST 2021 – Alameddine low-level employee Shady Kanj is shot in Chester Hill and found dead by police in Guildford
14 AUGUST 2021 – Police foil alleged gang hit on Ibrahem Hamze when they see stolen Mercedes in Northern Sydney
20 OCTOBER 2021 – Salim and Toufik Hamze are shot in front of their house in Guildford
10 NOVEMBER 2021 – Drive-by shooting at Guildford, the home of an Alameddine employee. No one is hurt
JANUARY 6, 2022 – Bassam Hamzy’s brother, Ghassan Amoun, is shot dead at the age of 35 in a brutal daylight execution while sitting in a BMW outside a block of flats in western Sydney.
4 APRIL 2022 – Mahmoud ‘Brownie’ Ahmad aka ‘Mr Big’ is shot in a hail of bullets – after being warned by police that he had a million dollar bounty on his head for his role in the deadly Greenacre shooting.
10 MAY 2022 – On Comanchero bikies with ties to the Alameddine clan, Tarek Zahed and his brother Omar were shot while training at an Auburn gym. Omar died on sight while Tarek miraculously survived after being shot 10 times, including in the face.
14 MAY 2022: Rami Iskander, 23, was shot in the torso before four hours on Saturday in front of his pregnant wife and two-year-old child at his home on Knox Street in Belmore. He is the cousin of Brownie Ahmad
15 MAY 2022: NSW police launch Strikeforce Erebus to tackle the growing problem of gang violence, with Australian Federal Police and intelligence agencies working with state police to stop the bloodshed.
JUNE 28, 2022: Former Lone Wolf bikie Yusuf Nazlioglu dies in hospital a day after being hit by 10 bullets in an underground car park in Rhodes
13 AUGUST 2022: Lametta Fadlallah, 48, and her hairdresser friend Amy Hazouri, 39, are shot dead in a silver Toyota 4WD outside her home on Hendy St, Panania in western Sydney.
14 AUGUST 2022: Police confirm that Ms Fadlallah was the likely target of the murder, making her the first woman directly targeted by the underworld gang war. Mrs. Hazouri is described as an innocent victim and collateral damage.
16 AUGUST 2022: Teenage TikToker has been identified as the surviving passenger in the car where Ms Fadlallah and Ms Hazouri were shot. She was reportedly close friends with Ms. Hazouri and attended a party with the women to promote the venue on her social media accounts.