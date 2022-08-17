Sydney shooting victim Amy Hazouri final phone call to her mother: Lametta Fadlallah

The mother of an ‘innocent’ hairdresser murdered in a gangland hit has revealed the last words her daughter ever said to her.

Amy Hazouri, 39, was shot in a hail of bullets on Saturday while sitting in the back of a Toyota 4WD in Panania, southwest Sydney, next to her client Lametta Fadlallah.

Police believe Ms Hazouri was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

She had just stopped by Mrs. Fadlallah’s home to blow-dry her client’s hair before the two were about to go to an engagement party at a nearby Lebanese restaurant.

But the couple didn’t make it to Mrs. Fadlallah’s driveway.

Her mother Elham Meliji said she spoke to her beloved daughter shortly before the tragic incident.

“Mommy, I’m at a client, let me dye her hair. I’ll finish the customer and call you,” Ms. Hazouri said in her voice last words to her mother, who lives in Austria,’ ABC reported.

Amy Hazouri, 39, was shot in a hail of bullets on Saturday while sitting in the back of a Toyota 4WD in Panania, southwest Sydney, next to her client Lametta Fadlallah

Ms. Meliji, who spoke to her daughter twice a day, said to her, “Honey, I have today off, so I want to talk to arrange the itinerary for Lebanon.”

She said she had been planning for Ms. Hazouri’s engagement party to be held in November in Lebanon, where the family comes from.

It would have been the first time Ms. Meliji had seen her daughter since 2016.

Ms Hazouri met her fiancé Ahmed Ghalayni at the start of the Covid pandemic when she was imprisoned in Lebanon for nine months and had already chosen her wedding dress.

The talented hairstylist moved to Australia to become the sole breadwinner for her family in Lebanon, which is currently struggling with an economic crisis leading to food, fuel and medicine shortages.

Ghalayni was so shocked by the shocking news that he had to be taken to hospital.

Amy Hazouri (left) is pictured in 2016 with her mother Elham Meliji (center). They hadn’t seen each other since then

Amy Hazouri was also shot dead in the attack, while her 16-year-old TikTok star friend sat in the front seat of the car

“I couldn’t move my hands or my mouth, praise be to Allah,” he said.

Ms. Meliji said her daughter often felt lonely in Sydney and was excited to visit family at home to ‘make up for all the days I’ve lost’.

A family fundraiser has raised $22,000 to cover the cost of bringing Ms. Hazouri’s remains to Lebanon for burial.

But Ms Meliji said they needed help from the Australian government to get her home faster, as the fastest possible funeral is very important in Arab culture.

“I beg the government to give me my daughter there. My heart burns with her.’

Ghalayni added that bringing her body back will put an end to her loved ones.

“At least we get to see her and I can feel her,” he said.

A burnt-out vehicle, believed to be a getaway car, is parked in a cordoned off area as police investigate the fatal shooting of two women in the suburb of Revesby, Sydney, Australia, August 14, 2022

The car was found burnt out in the nearby suburb of Panania shortly after the shooting

Mrs. Hazouri and Mrs. Fadlallah were in the back of a car when at least a dozen bullets were fired through the window.

A 16-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man were also in the vehicle, in the front seats, but managed to escape.

‘My daughter was taken in innocence. My daughter has been wrongfully abducted… wrongfully, and I hope justice will be served,” Ms. Meliji said.

She added that in Western countries, “the law is taking its course, unlike the Arab countries.”

“Amy was all the compassion in the universe,” her mother said, “she didn’t like violence. She didn’t like blood.’

A friend of Mrs Fadlallah told Daily Mail Australia that she was looking over her shoulder during her last days.

“I think she knew it was coming,” the friend said.

Lametta Fadlallah (pictured) was alleged to have been the target of a shooting that killed her and her boyfriend, who reportedly caused collateral damage in the gangland hit

Hairdresser Amy Hazouri (pictured) was also killed in the latest gangland attack in Sydney

Ms Fadlallah was no stranger to the rules of the underworld, having been involved in criminal activity for decades – either through marriage or on her own initiative.

She was well aware of the cost of talking to the police.

“As I was told, the killers don’t think they broke any rule to stay away from women and family, because that’s not why she was targeted. She’s dead because she sniffed,” a friend said.

‘She didn’t deserve to die… She was a good woman and did everything for everyone, but it’s the rules. In their eyes that is something worth killing for.’

Ms Fadlallah rented a neat dark brick duplex (pictured) in the Sydney suburb of Revesby

In the months before she was shot and killed next to Ms. Hazouri, Ms Fadlallah installed multiple high-tech security cameras at her home in Revesby.

Those same cameras probably captured the moment she was ambushed while on her way to an engagement party.

Gunmen fired at least a dozen bullets into the back seat of the car they were driving, killing Ms Fadlallah instantly. Mrs Hazouri later died of her injuries.

A teenage TikTok star with over 100,000 followers and her boyfriend were the survivors in the front seat and his said to be severely traumatized.