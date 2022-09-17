Sydney school girls Clarissa Venter, 13, and Madison Wells, 14, missing for four days

<!–

Two teenage girls have been missing for four days since they were last seen at a school.

Clarissa Venter, 13, and Madison Wells, 14, were last seen at school on Castle Street, Castle Hill, in Sydney’s northwest, on Tuesday.

Police are now urgently calling for help in finding the missing girls, who are believed to be together.

They are presumably located in the Sylvania area of ​​southern Sydney, but may also be located in several nearby shopping areas.

Clarissa Venter, 13 (left), and Madison Wells, 14 (right), were last seen at school on Castle Street, Castle Hill, in Sydney’s northwest, at about 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Clarissa is slim build, between 140cm and 150cm tall, with strawberry blond hair. She was last seen in a black Nike jersey and black Nike track pants.

Meanwhile, Madison is about 5-6 feet tall, with long blond hair and last seen wearing navy blue school uniform shorts, navy and light blue rugby hoodie and white sneakers.

Anyone who has seen Clarissa or Madison – or knows where they are – is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.