Sydney road rage: Ute brake-checks and gets slammed into from trailing vehicle

A grumpy driver who repeatedly slammed on his brakes got more than he bargained for when the next car pulled up behind him.

Footage of the aggressive incident appeared on Dash Cam Owners Australia’s Facebook page on Thursday.

The accident happened one evening earlier this year on the Tom Uglys Bridge in Sydney’s Sutherland Shire, close to sunset.

A motorist (pictured, driving along Princes Highway in Sydney’s Sutherland Shire region in May) is suddenly seen driving in the right-hand lane without using their turn signal

The video shows a vehicle with a dashcam in the front driving in the right lane.

A ute in the middle lane suddenly shuts off the vehicle, forcing the driver to flash their lights.

The ute then suddenly brakes twice in a matter of seconds, with the pursuing vehicle narrowly avoiding contact.

However, when both vehicles drive onto the bridge, the ute can be seen accelerating before coming to a complete stop in the middle of the road.

The driver behind it then accelerates and crashes into the rear of the ute – before the driver hears a ‘f***’ scream.

The vehicle behind with the dashcam immediately flashes its lights, causing the driver in front to brake several times (pictured)

As both drivers drive onto Tom Uglys Bridge, the ute is seen running away quickly and then hitting the brakes in the middle of the road. The vehicle behind it accelerates and crashes into the rear of the ute (photo)

The two vehicles then continue across the bridge until the ute comes to a stop, with the driver turning on his hazard lights.

Then a quarrel ensues.

After they stop, we watch the two men get out to assess the damage before they get into an argument (pictured)

This video sparked controversy online, with many blaming the driver of the ute.

One commenter said: ‘Tradie boy in the ute should use his turn signals when changing lanes. He must also realize that the road is not his personal circuit.

Poll Who was to blame for the collision? Driver of ute 1 votes

Dashcam owner 0 votes

Both drivers 0 votes

“Dashcam driver pays the fine because he’s also a racing boy… Both can enjoy paying their insurance premiums.”

Another commented: ‘Dashcam driver wasn’t speeding at all, didn’t break any traffic rules. Ute up front is 100 percent guilty.”

“Reckless driving, changing lanes without a turn signal, dangerous driving, fault of man in front,” said a third.

Another added: “Had the driver of the dashcam footage not flashed the driver of the ute, I don’t think he would have checked him for the brakes and the accident would have been avoided.

“The high beams are only for when there are no other cars around and should be turned off 200 meters from an approaching vehicle. So both are wrong, but even more so the ute driver,” they added.