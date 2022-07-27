Sydney rideshare driver has been brutally bashed by a drunk passenger who didn’t want to wear a mask

A carpool driver recalled being brutally beaten by a drunk passenger after asking him to put on a mask.

George, who works for rideshare company Ola, said the encounter was the worst he had ever experienced as a driver.

Battered and bruised, he was only recently released from hospital after the violent incident that occurred when he picked up two men from a Sydney pub last Sunday.

Sydney Rideshare driver George (pictured) was brutally attacked by a passenger on Sunday night

‘This is bigger than me. This has to stop. Drivers should have a voice,” George said A current matter.

After being asked to wear a mask in the car, one of the passengers told George that “he was a police officer and didn’t really need to wear a mask.”

“He gave me a badge number. I then asked if he and his passenger should go get a mask or else I couldn’t take them,” George added.

He said he dropped off the first passenger and proceeded to the next destination.

George (pictured left) said this encounter was the worst he’d ever faced while working for Rideshare company Ola. worked

“He kept swearing at me and saying you’re a jerk, I’m going to give you zero stars, you’re going to lose your job…don’t think you’ll get away with this,” said Joris.

He then began to notice that the man was getting annoyed, berating him and asking him for his nationality.

“I declined to answer because he clearly saw my mask that read ‘stand up against racism’ and he clearly had a problem with that,” George said.

The camera in the car shows the passenger punching George from the back seat.

The footage shows George yelling, ‘Get out, get out! You just hit me on the jaw, go away.’

He then quickly turned triple zero.

“After being hit five times, I felt like enough was enough… and then I reached out to the customer to basically open the door, just take him off me.”

The man can kick and punch George in the head.

George (pictured) yelled ‘I have a son’ as the passenger continued to punch and pull his hair

“Stop hitting me please, you’re hurting me bro stop… please brother stop man,” George hears yelling.

George acknowledged that he fought back in self-defense.

“He bit my hand and he wouldn’t let go. I felt my hand was going to be cut off because he was biting so hard.’

George added: “I was really scared, especially since I reportedly had a police officer in my car who might be able to call for backup.”

“I have a son,” George hears the passenger yell as the man continues to punch and pull his hair.

After the man finally gets out of the car, he can be seen kicking the passenger door, leaving huge dents in the vehicle.

Police later found a 45-year-old man unconscious on the sidewalk who was taken to hospital.

No charges have been filed.

“It will be a while before I get my hands on functionality,” George said.

“It’s terrible… it happens to a lot of drivers and it needs to be stopped.”