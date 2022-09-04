Sydney real estate: First home buyer bids against himself sign property market going mad

<!–

A first-time home buyer has been forced to bid $20,000 against himself to secure a one-bedroom apartment in a trendy Sydney suburb.

The New York-style loft at 10/15-27 Hutchinson Street in Surry Hills had a price guide of between $700,000 and $750,000 — with four registered bidders attending the auction on Saturday.

Only three offers saw the bidding stop at $750,000 – well below the $800,000 reserve.

The young man then increased his offer by $20,000 to $770,000 after speaking with the agent, who agreed to the sale if he increased his offer.

The property has 4.3m high ceilings for the loft bedroom, with raw exposed materials giving the flat a unique look.

It has a terrace for entertaining and direct access to a communal garden which the apartment overlooks.

It is one of several beautiful homes in the converted De La Vega E-Space warehouse in the heart of Surry Hills.

Ray White’s Ercan Ersan negotiated a middle ground for the buyer and seller to close the deal.

“I informed him that the reserve was $800,000 and that he could pay up to $770,000 and he accepted,” Mr. Ersan told Domain.

“If someone isn’t realistic or isn’t willing to meet the market, they probably won’t sell.

“The one-bed, one-bath, no parking space is the hardest stock to sell. It is driven by first-time homebuyers and investors. They are currently the two most sensitive buyer profiles due to lending and interest rates.’

The flat features an entertainers terrace and direct access to a communal garden

Another auction in nearby Darlinghurst saw a similar situation, with a couple bidding against themselves and increasing their bid from $2,605 million to $2.7 million to meet suppliers halfway through.

The owners of the three-bedroom flat on Liverpool Street reduced the reserve of $2.8 million to complete the sale to a couple from the west looking for smaller dimensions.

“The sellers were realistic, he bought it last year for $2.4 million and he wanted to sell it today, so he met the market,” said BresicWhitney Darlinghurst’s agent Guido Scatizzi.

‘We actually did well, in a shrinking market. We got $300,000 more than it was sold for last year.”

Surry Hills, a sought-after suburb in Sydney’s outback, saw the median unit price drop one percent in the past fiscal year to $950,000.

Darlinghurst’s average unit price remains around $1.1 million.