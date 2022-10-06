Sydney real estate agent threatened by man after he abused his brother at a cafe with gay slurs

<!–

A man has stormed into a top estate agency and threatened to ‘kill’ the boss, accusing him of verbally abusing his brother with gay slurs in a cafe earlier in the day.

Ryan Bell, 38, confronted Mohammad Mahinul Abedin, managing director of Innerwest Property, at his office in Homebush, Sydney, last Wednesday.

Sir. Abedin is seen on CCTV sitting at a desk inside the estate agency when Mr Bell enters and rings a bell.

“Were you just at the cafe?” Mr Bell asks as he walks towards him. ‘Did you just call my brother a puff?

“That’s my brother, did you call him f***ot?”

Sir. Abedin, who turns his chair towards Mr Bell before approaching, tries to answer before being cut off.

“If you ever get in there, you’re bloody dead bro,” Mr Bell says.

“Don’t ever go in that damn place again. You’re lucky I’m not bashing your head in now, you stupid fool.’

Sir. Abedin tries to get up before Mr Bell angrily pushes him back into his chair and tells him to ‘sit down’.

He then threatens the estate agent, saying: ‘I swear to God I’ll kill you’.

Bell was charged with assault and faced Burwood Local Court on Thursday when the case was adjourned until October 27.

He was issued with a restraining order instructing him not to go within 50 meters of Mr Abedin.

Bell acted after a confrontation between Mr Abedin and Bell’s brother, who worked as a waiter at the family-run Bar Cortona café.

Sir. Abedin is allegedly seen on camera calling the waiter a ‘f***ing f***ot’ and a ‘d***head’ and his family ‘white trash’.

The waiter, who did not want to be named, can be heard calling the police for help to end the confrontation – but the verbal barbs continued.

‘Absolutely f***ing. Look at his eyes. You’re messing with the wrong person, the person purported to be Mr. Abedin told the waiter.

The barista can be heard telling police: ‘I have a very violent person at my dad’s cafe calling me f***ot… he just screams obscenities.’

Abedin allegedly told the waiter to tell the police that he ‘also calls you an ad***head’.

The clash was filmed by a customer who posted the footage on social media.

The row is said to have started after the waiter was cleaning up the cafe’s outdoor tables and accidentally splashed the angry customer’s hand.

The waiter has been so traumatized by the incident last Wednesday that he has not been able to work a full shift since the confrontation.

‘It just makes me so rattled,’ he told Daily Mail Australia. ‘I’m afraid he’ll come back in and it’ll all blow up again. It just got out of hand.

‘I feel sick every day. I just isolate myself and [not] wants to leave the apartment.’

Abedin also accused the waiter of touching his hand – both claim the waiter denies.

The police are investigating.