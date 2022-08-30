Sydney rail strike: Trains boss Matt Longland urges commuters to work from home Wednesday

<!–

Railroad bosses made a desperate plea on Wednesday for commuters in Sydney to work from home as the protracted industrial dispute continues to cause chaos and lengthy delays.

More than two-thirds of the city’s train fleet will be out of service on Wednesday after railway and union officials failed to reach a solution during a full day of negotiations.

During the 24-hour strike, services are expected to run at a half-hourly frequency while all trains on the T5 Cumberland and T7 Olympic Park lines are cancelled.

During the morning rush hour there are limited replacement rail buses, with getting the students to have the highest priority.

As frustrated passengers faced lengthy network delays on Tuesday morning, Sydney Trains CEO Matt Longland warned commuters to “absolutely” stay home on Wednesday.

“That’s our strong advice, avoid all unnecessary travel and leave the available capacity in trains to those who really need it,” he told 2GB breakfast host Ben Fordham.

“If you can work from home or avoid the train ride tomorrow, that would be my best advice.”

The warning comes after more than 30 services were canceled during Tuesday’s morning rush, encouraging a tired commuter to walk an hour back home.

The T2 Inner West and Leppington, T3 Bankstown and T8 Airport and South lines were the worst affected routes as commuters were warned of additional travel time.

The delays came hours after hundreds of passengers had nightmares about traveling home Monday night.

“Timetables are operating as normal today, but we have seen that trains have not been put into service as a result of this union action,” said Mr Longland.

‘We expect that there will be gaps in the frequency today, just like yesterday and the day before yesterday. This is an ongoing problem.’

Commuters planning to catch the train to work on Wednesday are warned of expected limited services and long delays

Services are expected to run at a half-hour frequency during the 24-hour strike on Wednesday (photo, commuters during a recent strike)

The chaos comes after the Rail, Tram and Bus Association turned down an offer from the NSW government to call off the strike, labeling the offer ‘a stunt’.

In a letter on Sunday, the government withdrew its demand that a new railway workers’ company agreement be finalized before any changes are made to the new Intercity fleet.

The government’s demand that an agreement be reached before the changes begin has been a sticking point in the long-running negotiations.

“It doesn’t really add anything new to this negotiation,” RTBU NSW secretary Alex Claassens said on Tuesday.

“It was used purely to generate a new headline for the government.”

Transport Secretary David Elliott denied the offer was a stunt.

“It’s exactly what the railway union asked for,” he said

“Just take the deed… we gave you what you wanted.”