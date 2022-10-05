Sydney radio host, 2GB’s Ben Fordham, breaks down after Boston Globe’s Jack Thomas’s death

A tearful radio host has urged his listeners to ‘take a moment’ to enjoy life after the death of a legendary journalist who had written about his terminal illness.

American reporter Jack Thomas, 83, died on Saturday after writing about his struggles with an incurable cancer diagnosis in July 2021.

Sydney 2GB radio host Ben Fordham reflected on the article Mr Thomas wrote after being told he had only months to live.

“It’s a beautiful but tragic reminder that life is rich, but it’s also short,” Fordham told listeners through tears Thursday.

Boston Globe journalist Jack Thomas (pictured lower right with his wife and three children in 2016) died Saturday after writing an article about terminal illness last July

So take a moment today, take a moment this morning, take a moment right now to learn a lesson from Jack Thomas. Be grateful for what you have, spend time with those you love, enjoy it while you can’.

Thomas’ heartbreaking article, published in the newspaper he wrote for more than 60 years, was a gut-wrenching look at what it means to know that death is coming.

He told readers how he started his news career delivering newspapers at the age of 14 and rose to the top, working as an ombudsman for the Boston Globe, which he had read since he was a boy.

Sir. Thomas said a question that always haunted him was how do you spend the last moments of your life when you know death is coming?

Thomas (pictured working in the Boston Globe newsroom in 1979) wrote about how he worked his way from the bottom up, starting as a news reporter and ending up as ombudsman for the Boston Globe

“As they say, fate has given me one from the bottom of the deck, and I am now condemned to confront the question that has plagued me for years,” he wrote in Boston Globe July last year.

He then went through a list of all the things he will miss the most; his wife’s smile, his children’s laughter, his favorite music and his beloved rose garden.

‘My wife cries every morning, then rolls up her sleeves and manages all the doctor’s appointments and medication. Without her… I can’t imagine,’ he wrote.

Thomas told how he had been surrounded by death as a journalist, but ‘not all stories about death have been depressing’.

‘Editing the last details of one’s life is like editing a story for the last time. It is the last chance an editor has to make corrections, the last rewrite before the roll of the presses.’

Sydney 2GB radio host Ben Fordham (above) read Thomas’ heartbreaking articles after his death on Saturday, calling it a ‘beautiful but tragic reminder that life is rich but it’s also short’

Thomas wrote in his article that at that time he had not experienced any of the pain that comes with the ‘new hell’ of cancer, but had already lost almost 20 kg in just three months.

“After decades of rejecting desserts, sweets and cakes to control my weight, it now seems cruel to be pressured to eat more food for which I have less appetite,” he said.

He wrote about his struggles with the idea of ​​an afterlife and what it would look like, whether it would be too crowded, have strict rules, or even exist at all.

“The last months would be much easier if I could be sure that after death we would have a chance to see people who are already dead,” he wrote.

‘After I die, I don’t expect the world, but this business about life after death is more complicated than what they describe in the Bible. ‘

Thomas (pictured in Marsh) died Saturday at his home in Cambridge, Massachusetts

He said his impending death gave him more ‘clarity’ about the things he values ​​in life.

“Every day I look more admiringly at my wife’s beautiful face, and in the garden I gaze at the long row of blue hydrangeas with more appreciation than before,” he wrote.

“As my life nears the finish line, the list of things I will miss grows.”

Above all, Mr. Thomas’s article revealed that he seemed comfortable that his life was coming to an end; being content with his time on earth and just wishing he had more.

‘I had a loving family. I had a good job at the newspaper. I met fascinating people and I saw countless worldwide wonders. It’s also been full of fun and laughter, a really good time,’ he wrote.

‘I just wish I could stay a little longer.’

Thomas’ family said he died at his home in Cambridge, Massachusetts.