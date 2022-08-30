Sydney public transport chaos: Sydneysiders urged to work from home as train and bus drivers strike

<!–

Sydneysiders has been urged to work from home on Wednesday and avoid unnecessary travel as the city’s public transport system has been plunged into chaos by industrial action.

Up to three quarters of trains in Sydney will not run during the 24-hour strike after railway and union officials failed to reach a solution in ongoing negotiations.

Up to 1,100 bus drivers are also on strike, affecting routes in the city’s south, inner-west and CBD.

Stop work meetings for bus drivers take place both in the morning and in the afternoon ride.

On top of the chaos of public transport, the Harbor Bridge Tunnel was closed southbound overnight after an oversized truck got stuck.

The tunnel has since reopened, but motorists are already faced with a long journey on the Sydney Harbor Bridge.

All transit lanes are open to all motorists to help Sydneysiders to and from work and school on Wednesday.

During the 24-hour strike, train services are expected to run at a half-hourly frequency while all trains on the T5 Cumberland and T7 Olympic Park lines will be cancelled.

During the morning rush hour there are limited replacement rail buses, with getting the students to have the highest priority.

Sydney Trains chief executive Matt Longland warned that commuters should “absolutely” stay at home on Wednesday.

“That’s our strong advice, avoid all unnecessary travel and leave the available capacity in trains to those who really need it,” he told 2GB breakfast host Ben Fordham on Tuesday.

“If you can work from home or avoid the train ride tomorrow, that would be my best advice.”

Rail workers refuse to use foreign-built trains, which make up about 70 percent of the fleet.

Multiple unions are trying to negotiate a new enterprise agreement to replace an agreement that expired in May 2021, as the railway, tram and bus union demands changes to a fleet of Korean-built intercity trains it says are not yet safe to run in NSW .

None of the various ministers involved in the disputes, nor Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet, think the trains should be modified.

RTBU NSW secretary Alex Claassens has refused to rule out further union action with train drivers also demanding a 0.5 percent pay increase.

Negotiations with the state government will continue this week.

The chaos comes after the union turned down an offer from the NSW government to call off the strike and labeled the offer ‘a stunt’.

In a letter on Sunday, the government withdrew its demand that a new railway workers company agreement be finalized before any changes are made to the new Intercity fleet.

The government’s demand that an agreement be reached before the changes begin has been a sticking point in the long-running negotiations.

“It doesn’t really add anything new to this negotiation,” RTBU NSW secretary Alex Claassens said on Tuesday.

“It was used purely to generate a new headline for the government.”

Transport Secretary David Elliott denied the offer was a stunt.

“It’s exactly what the railway union asked for,” he said

“Just take the deed… we gave you what you wanted.”