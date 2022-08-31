Sydney pub The Courthouse Hotel is now offering nachos in a can for $35

<!–

A Sydney pub has come up with a new way to serve diners a modest plate of nachos.

Foodies are split over the new $35 “nachos in a can” at The Courthouse Hotel in Newtown.

The game changing dish is served in a tray with layers of corn chips, guacamole, sour cream, cheese and topped with a delicious cheese sauce.

Customers are spoiled for choice and can choose from four basic fillings, including beef, spicy bean and tomato, dhal and pulled pork.

Foodies online are obsessed with The Courthouse Hotel’s bold ‘nachos in a can’ designed for sharing for $35 (pictured)

Adrian Widjy, who runs the Sydney Places Instagram page, was one of many to post a video online bragging about the unique dish

Adrian Widjy, who runs the ‘Places in Sydney’ Instagram page, was one of many who video online enthusiastic about the unique dish.

‘This has got to be the biggest nachos I’ve ever had! It’s called Can O’Nachos!’ he said in the clip.

“It comes in a beef or vegetable version, plus this great cheese sauce.”

The delicious clip shows Adrian lifting the can from the plate and the nachos falling from the bottom.

Adrian’s video caught the attention of thousands and has been viewed over 133,000 times.

‘I need this in my life!’ commented one person, another added, “I’m drooling so hard.”

“Omgggg giant can of nachos heaven,” wrote a third.

Others tagged their friends in the comments and wrote, “Here we go!”

Photographer Tessa also shared a video on Instagram of the nachos and called the menu item “food porn.”

The Courthouse Hotel is located in Newtown, just a 14-minute drive from the Sydney CBD.