Sydney property hunter reveals how she had a ‘vision’ of ghost

A Sydney woman has revealed how ‘seeing ghosts’ while helping her friend view a property leads to a new career in which she claims to control the levels of ‘good and bad energy’ in homes.

Property searcher Wendy Buckingham, 52, helps clients discover their dream homes across NSW. But unlike an average real estate seeker, she claims to use her “psychic abilities” to also evaluate the “feel” of the properties.

Wendy admits she was skeptical of the idea of ​​spirituality until late 2019, when her mother, who was also psychic, died.

“I accidentally came home reading, literally by accident,” she told FEMAIL.

My mother passed away just before Covid.

In 2019 she was on a ventilator and in intensive care.

“She was clairvoyant. But I just turned it down when she was alive.

“But when she was dying, I decided to look at it and I watched a video on YouTube about opening my third eye.”

The third eye is a mystical invisible eye, usually depicted on the forehead. It often symbolizes a higher consciousness and a state of enlightenment.

Wendy said she began to connect with the “spirit world” and use her newfound ability to help her mother move into the next realm.

Wendy is pictured in her kitchen. When she first moved in, she said a previous owner’s ghost was in the kitchen trying to make a cup of tea. Wendy told her to tell the ghost that “they had died.”

“I had to turn off life support and I knew it would hurt,” Wendy said.

“I decided I would open my third eye—and support her.”

Two years later, she now believes her mother helped her “activate her ability” and may have chosen to pass it on to her after her death.

Six months later, Wendy was helping a friend, Katherine, find a rental home when she discovered she could “see ghosts.”

While they were looking, an old house kept popping up in their online searches.

Her boyfriend thought the house was too far from central Sydney – but it was close to the beach, so they decided to check it out.

“Her teenage daughters saw the photos online and thought it was haunted,” Wendy said.

“They said, ‘We’re really not going to live there.’

“But we’re both rational mothers of the Christian faith, and we’ve asked God to show us if there’s anything we need to worry about.”

As soon as Wendy arrived at the property, she said she saw a vision of a man lying in the garage.

Wendy is pictured with Katherine. The friends were inspecting a home when Wendy discovered she could “see ghosts.”

“It was like a memory, but right in front of me,” she explained.

“It was like an episode of CSI, but there was no blood or gunshot wound.

“I thought it was so weird, why would I make it up?”

She decided not to say anything to her boyfriend and quickly entered the house.

“As soon as we walked through the front door, my friend immediately had a panic attack,” Wendy said.

‘She didn’t want to walk around the house, she felt so unsafe.

“We broke up, everyone ran around the house quickly.”

Wendy said she had another vision in the nursery upstairs.

‘I saw two children screaming. I thought I remembered my own trauma as a child,” she said.

‘I looked around the room to see if I was being triggered, if there was the same carpet, the same color of the wall, but nothing was the same.

“I went to talk to the real estate agent and asked if anyone had died here.

“They have to legally declare whether someone has died in the past five years. But you don’t have to report a break-in.’

The broker said no one had recently died and they knew nothing about the previous owner.

“We went to the car and thought, it’s probably not a visitor. My boyfriend is a single mother and there was no one to protect her,’ Wendy said.

“While we were walking to the car, the neighbor came out. I called to her and said ‘hi’ and asked if the area was safe.

“She was nice, said it was a great neighborhood, but her body language was strange.

“I yelled at her, ‘I felt like someone had died in the driveway.’

The neighbor looked shocked and told her that a 100-year-old man had died in the driveway several years ago.

“He’d lived there with his parents all his life years ago,” Wendy said.

“He was a handyman, he had a leak on the roof of his garage and climbed up to fix it, of course he shouldn’t have done it because he fell off the garage roof and was found in his driveway.

“I thought I should know more about the screaming kids too.

“The neighbor wouldn’t say anything, and I didn’t want to blurt out. I didn’t want to upset her if she didn’t know.

What is a Spiritual Property Guide? Wendy says she talks to clients about: the energy in their homes, and find any non-physical visitors. She says that after the death, relatives or friends sometimes come to visit. If they have good intentions, she can pass on their messages. However, if she finds something bad, she refers her clients to her Property Clearing expert. She says she can’t predict the future, but she can sense what it might be. She says she encourages clients to love themselves more and step into their consciousness, to see and now, little by little, choose what they really want. “Sometimes one decision at a time can change the direction of your life,” she says. “Sometimes you know when that decision is in front of you. “When you ask about the future, you may worry that something is not right, or you may miss the best path. “Sit still and ask for clarity and wisdom.”

“So I asked her, ‘Has someone broken into your house? Did someone steal something?’ – only general security questions.’

At the same time, Wendy said she’d imagined someone who runs through the back shed.

“I looked at her house and it was really well fenced, six feet high and there was no way in.”

Wendy thought she was going crazy, but the neighbor then told her that there was a time when someone jumped over the fence from the other side and ran through her yard to enter the house they had just viewed.

‘She said ‘there was a scream, the police were called’. She knew more, but she didn’t want to share it.’

After the sightings, Wendy decided to put up a sign with her readings at a fair.

From there, she got her first client who asked her to go into a house and see it.

Wendy didn’t know it at the time, but the property was a former home of a housing commission and an ex-drug lab.

“I described one of her neighbors and I described two of the people who lived there before.”

Shortly after, Wendy was contacted by a lady who runs the Sydney Psychic Show.

“I came to the Easter show. I didn’t even have tarot cards—just me and my energy skills, Wendy said.

“I thought I’d just try it once and then put it in.”

After only planning to do three days at the Easter show, Wendy stayed for eight days and later set up a booth for three days at Darling Harbor’s Mind, Body and Spirit show.

“A lot of women came up to me and said they didn’t know why they were here,” Wendy said.

“I asked angels to find people I can help and I did. We ended up clearing a lot of toxic energy – mostly from ex-boyfriends.’

From there, Wendy decided to incorporate her two businesses and help people find “energy clean” homes.

“It’s not just about bad energy, it’s about reinforcing good energy,” Wendy said.

“A house with bad energy will sell for less money.”

Wendy also claims that she can “talk to the spirit world and take them further”, and sometimes even “tell spirits that they have died.”

“Sometimes people don’t realize they’re dead and try to do normal things,” Wendy said.

“They get stuck in a loop of trying to do something. I have met a few such ghosts.

“I’ve had to tell people they’ve passed away. And they say ‘oh I thought there was something else’.

‘The house where I am now. When I first came here there was the ghost of a previous owner – an old lady using a walker.

‘She walked around with a walker and tried to get a cup of tea, and got frustrated because she couldn’t do it

“She had a bit of dementia, I recalled when she was young – I reminded her of her teenage best friend and said she was waiting for her on the other side.

‘She said ‘ah yes’.

Claiming to make the ghosts move, Wendy enlists the help of a “real estate clearance expert” to clear a house of bad energies.

She can also help people realize their dream home.

“All my psychic friends manifest where they live. They sign it before they find it.’

Wendy doesn’t charge extra for her home measurements because she “can’t help it,” but reads a home’s energy.

For house whispering, she charges $150 in person, or $100 remotely. For real estate energy cleanup, it costs over $300.

Wendy Buckingham is the founder of Buckingham House Finders