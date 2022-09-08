Sydney private school student busted fro anti-Semitic behaviour – Cranbrook School, Knox Grammar

Students from an elite $40,000-a-year boys school have caused outrage after a video of young man performing a Nazi salute was uploaded to social media.

The clip emerged on Thursday of a Cranbrook School student giving a Sieg Heil to the camera as another student is heard laughing.

The video, believed to be filmed at the Sydney school in the eastern suburbs on June 3, was sent to the Daily Telegraph by a concerned parent.

Cranbrook principal Nicholas Sampson wrote a letter to parents saying there has been a ‘noticeable shift in incidences of anti-social and discriminatory behaviour’.

‘Through these forums we have made it abundantly clear that we do not tolerate these behaviours in any form,’ he said.

‘Slurs of this nature are abhorrent to us all and will not be tolerated.’

He added that the school is working on building strong relationships with external groups like the NSW Jewish Board of Deputies and improving its indecent behaviour register.

‘Temptation for young people today can take many forms and across multiple online platforms. I encourage all parents to have important conversations with their children to understand how they are accessing content, the platforms and apps they are using, and who they may be following on social media who are sharing unethical and frankly distasteful commentary,’ he said.

NSW Jewish Board of Deputies chief executive Darren Bark said the group has recently been inundated by reports of anti- Semitism.

‘These displays are grossly offensive. It is beyond comprehension that high school boys are using them to intimidate and bully Jewish students,’ he told the Daily Telegraph.

The news comes after Knox Grammar students have busted for sharing pro-Hitler messages in a secret chatroom

In one incident, a Year 7 boy from a Northern Rivers high school pretended to shoot his peers and uttered the despicable words, “Shoot the Jew”.

In another incident at a Sydney public high school, the board was made aware that a 16-year-old Jewish boy in year 10 is constantly being called “Fat Jew”.

The news comes after students at Knox Grammar were caught sharing pro-Hitler comments in a Discord chatroom amongst other anti-Semitic, racist, sexist and homophobic comments.

Their principal, Scott James, have reached out to the Sydney Jewish Museum to organise a meeting between a Holocaust survivor and students.

'Teacher' at elite private school under fire over vile secret chat room breaks silence about privileged students – and blames the shocking behaviour on their 'close minded' mentality

A teacher at an elite high school has spoken out about the disgusting messages some students shared via a group chat and given an explanation for the controversy.

The teacher from exclusive private school Knox Grammar at Wahroonga in Sydney’s north did not disclose their identity when answering questions about the vile chat room on social media platform Reddit.

Posting as ‘Reddituser101238’, the teacher blamed the furore on a ‘North Shore mentality’ – a reference to the privileged circumstances in which some children are raised in the area the school is located.

‘Throwaway account for obvious reasons,’ the person claiming to be a Knox teacher wrote.

‘I am sure that you have all heard about the scandal going on at this school and I would be happy to answer any questions that you may have about the school in general or their response to the scandal.’

A teacher at the under fire private school Knox Grammar has spoken out about the disgusting messages shared via a group chat and said the 'North Shore mentality' was to blame

The teacher who did not disclose their identity answered questions about the vile chat room on social media platform Reddit and proved they were a teacher at the school by screenshotting their school email

Some students at Knox Grammar, whose parents pay $35,000 a year for them to attend, used an encrypted app to share ‘racist, misogynistic and homophobic’ content they were assured would never be discovered by their teachers.

Users in the chat room, hosted by the messaging service Discord, sent the vile messages using aliases like ‘n*****removalservice’ and ‘Fa**othater3000’.

‘I hate fems I hate gays, jews, people who don’t play fortnite, furries, n*****s, I love titties, feet abortion, rape, drugs,’ one of the disturbing messages read.

The teacher at the school said the Discord group was made up of ‘a group of year 9 kids’ and contained ‘different people from different schools’.

‘That group was filled with misogynistic, anti-Semitic and racist messages and materials. The chat has been reported to the police and the Knox students involved have been disciplined by the school,’ the teacher wrote.

Teenagers at Knox Grammar, a private boys school on Sydney's North Shore, used a encrypted app to post 'racist, misogynistic and homophobic' content

The teacher also took a stand saying not all the kids at the school were bad but that a ‘North Shore’ mentality was to blame.

‘I feel like some students have a ‘North Shore’ thinking attitude whereby they are quite close minded about the world,’ the teacher wrote.

‘However, this does not represent every student and some students in the school are indeed humble and respectful.

‘The school is doing all it can to prevent young men from having these thoughts. It’s difficult though as some students still have the “North Shore mentality”.’

The teacher went on to say neither they nor the community were surprised the chat group had occurred.

‘To be completely honest, the community was not surprised. Many students I’ve talked to seem to think that “kids are kids”,’ the teacher wrote.

‘Though they strongly disagree with the more extreme stuff such as the alleged sharing of child abuse material…

‘Despite this, the school does push the agenda of being a “Knox boy” and that it is an elite private school. (I guess to tell students to be grateful).’

Knox Grammar has suspended several students for their participation in the group and have launched an internal investigation

The teacher then took aim at the media’s reporting of the incident saying private schools are targeted because it makes ‘good headlines’.

‘There always seems to be a group of bad students in each year group and with Knox, each year group is approximately 200-300 people,’ the poster wrote.

‘Private schools are constantly being targeted by the media because it makes good headlines. While I will admit that the actions of those kids are horrible and should be punished, I am sure this stuff happens at other schools.’

Knox Grammar School states on its website it seeks ‘to be an exemplary School, developing, within a caring Christian environment, students of Faith, Wisdom, Integrity, Compassion and Courage, with a sure knowledge of who they are and how they should live.’

Knox Grammar has since suspended several students for their participation in the group dubbed ‘Gang Gang’ and have launched an internal investigation.

A spokesperson from the school told Daily Mail Australia the boys had been expelled and are ‘trying to settle in at other schools’.

The Discord messages obtained by the Daily Telegraph included a mixture of sexist, racist and anti-Semitic sentiments coupled with several extreme anti-abortion statements.

‘Hitler is always stay in my heart. Heil Hitler,’ one message read.

‘Silly ‘pro choices’ think women’s rights matter … I only hate children and wish for them to die, take them out at the source,’ a second wrote.

‘I’m a maniacal potential pedophile who rapes babies for a living,’ a third said, while another asked why they hadn’t been invited to a ‘rape party’.

The messages are a mixture of sexist, racist and anti-Semitic sentiments coupled with several extreme anti-abortion statements

Shocking videos of young men who appear to be brutally raped or assaulted were also shared in the group chat, believed to have been formed about two years ago.

One student in the chat wrote ‘gang gang lore’ would prevent members from ‘snitching’ as another assured the group teachers didn’t have the authority to ‘search your device for non-school related affairs’.

Psychologist Tim Watson-Munro slammed the content as ‘deeply disturbing’ and said the chat room gave ‘off a feeling of a club or even a cult’.

‘What is very troubling is there appears to be some organisation in the way they communicate,’ he told the Daily Telegraph.

Mr Watson-Munro said there was a danger of an ‘unhinged’ group member acting out some of the sadistic statements in their day-to-day life.

In a letter sent home to parents, Knox Headmaster Scott James said the students involved posted ‘inappropriate messages and engaged in offensive commentary in private chat rooms’.

‘The nature of these posts is contrary to the values and culture of Knox and is unacceptable,’ the letter said.

‘The actions of these boys do not reflect a Knox education or the expectations that we place on our students to be respectful and responsible citizens in the community.’

In a letter sent home to parents, Knox Headmaster Scott James said the students involved posted 'inappropriate messages and engaged in offensive commentary in private chat rooms'

Mr James said there had been a ‘range of consequences’ for the students involved who had been punished according to their participation in the chat room from ‘suspension to students leaving the school’.

‘In regard to the images, some were taken during school activities and later doctored, and the school has spoken to the families of identifiable students.

‘To be very clear, the doctored images do not require mandatory reporting under child protection requirements, and we have discussed the matter with Police.’

Parents were asked to speak to their sons about how they used social media and to remind them to use platforms ‘respectfully’ and ‘sensibly’.