Sydney private investigator Amy Elliott reveal why some Aussies disappear without a trace:

One of Australia’s leading private investigators has revealed why people are desperately trying to disappear and avoid being seen by loved ones.

While the vast majority of missing persons reported to police across the country are found safe and sound, many families spend years looking for answers.

National Inquiry Agency is a private investigation agency that specializes in locating locations and missing persons.

While the Sydney company also conducts background checks, litigation and investigations for corporate clients and debt collectors, it is the cases of missing persons that are close to CEO Amy Elliott’s heart.

The private detective has investigated numerous cases where someone has disappeared in an attempt to flee from debt, an abusive partner or simply to start a new life elsewhere.

National Inquiry Agency founder and director Amy Elliott (pictured) is a private investigator who specializes in tracking down missing persons

“Once I find out that there are financial problems with the person who is missing, I can usually pinpoint the reason or purpose of their disappearance,” the qualified attorney said. 9 baby.

“Usually the person retreats to a place he knows and where he can hide. They’re going to base.’

The first thing Mrs. Elliott does with a new case is an investigation of the missing person’s social media before being given basic data to identify them.

While the company’s main goal is to give customers peace of mind, it also means that Ms. Elliott and her team often deliver bad news.

She recalled tracking down a woman who disappeared and cut ties with loved ones by changing everything about herself — including her name, phone number, and lifestyle.

“She just wanted to cut ties completely. And her family just wanted to make sure she was alive,” recalls Ms. Elliott.

Amy Elliott (pictured) often has to break the heartbreaking news to families that the loved ones she’s tracking don’t want to be found or reconnect

Another 18-month investigation involved tracking down a con man who changed his name multiple times and led a double life.

Sunday marks the beginning of National Week of Missing Persons intended to raise awareness of the important issues surrounding missing persons.

The annual event week is also used to profile long-term missing persons and to educate Australians on the painful issue.

Of the 53,000 missing persons reported missing nationwide in 2021, more than 34,000 were under the age of 18.

While 98 percent of people reported missing are found safe, more than a third are reported missing more than once.