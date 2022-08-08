Sydney Pork Rolls cop heat for charging its patrons 20 cents just to CUT a roll in half

An Australian sandwich shop has been criticized for charging a 20 cent fee to cut their famous sandwiches in half.

A photo posted to Reddit showed Vietnamese restaurant Sydney Pork Rolls’ list of charges if customers want to add extra salad, chili, meat, ham, egg, pate and mayo.

Buying a roll from the shop in Haymarket, Sydney, ranges in price from $5.50 and $8.50. Extra salad will cost you 50 cents, while extra meat, ham and egg is $1.50 on top of the regular price.

Even an extra bag will cost you 10 cents, although it’s not clear why you should buy an extra bag.

At the bottom of the list is a surcharge titled “request roll cut in half” totaling 20 cents and it has baffled regulars with its vagueness.

‘How to halve it?’ a Reddit user commented. ‘Long roads? side roads? Consider? So many questions here.’

“50 cents to ask why it costs 20 cents to cut,” said another.

“With a two second drop… that’s equivalent to $360 per hour. I’m getting into the sandwich biz,’ one comment read.

“They should be asking ‘will you cut it in half?” like a fast food worker who upselling (by) asking if “you want fries with that,” said another.

The sandwich bar told FEMAIL that the purpose of charging the extra 20 cents was because it takes time to cut the sandwiches just right.

“Due to staff shortages, it will take us some time to cut it in half, so it will cost us more in service time,” said a spokesperson.

“If we cut it in half, we pack them separately so the filling doesn’t come out, so that takes extra time and an extra paper bag.”

Others on Reddit agreed with the additional cost, saying the restaurant was well within their right to charge.

‘By cutting it in half, the two halves are packed and packaged separately. It’s perfectly reasonable to charge extra,” one user wrote.