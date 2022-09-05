WhatsNew2Day
Sydney policeman Tanzeel Iftikhar Bashir found dead in Royal National Park

Australia
Tragic turn after a Sydney police officer is found dead in a national park this weekend

  • Tanzeel Iftikhar Bashir, 23, found dead in Royal National Park on Saturday
  • There were concerns about the young officer’s well-being on Friday night
  • Tributes have flown for the police officer with a funeral to be held Tuesday

Tributes have poured in for a young NSW police officer who was found dead in a park as police reveal there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Agent Tanzeel Iftikhar Bashir, 23, was found around 12:40 p.m. Saturday in the Royal National Park, south of Sydney.

Police had launched an investigation into the young off-duty officer around 10:30 p.m. Friday night after concerns had been raised about his well-being.

His colleagues found the Bankstown police chief the next morning.

An investigation into critical incidents has been launched by homicide detectives, who will prepare a report for the coroner.

Support has been provided to Mr Bashir’s family, colleagues and the entire NSW Police Force.

Relatives remember the young officer as a “loving son, brother and friend.”

“Rest in peace on an absolute legend,” someone said.

Others said goodbye to the ‘big man’ on Tuesday with a funeral at Lakemba Mosque.

LIFELINE 13 11 14

