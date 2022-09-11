Sydney physio is banned from treating women for LIFE

<!–

A physiotherapist has been banned from treating women for life after a court heard he lifted a female patient’s underwear.

dr. Oscar Yildirim treated the woman twice for back pain at Bodyfocus Physiotherapy and Sports Injury in inland Sydney in 2018.

Three days after the second appointment, she filed a complaint that he reached under her underwear twice and lifted it.

The patient said she was lying on her stomach on a massage table when Mr. Yildirim took off her underwear and exposed her body.

He was found guilty in 2021 and has now been banned from practice for six months. When that ban expires, he won’t be allowed to treat women or work solo.

The patient used the video above to show her position as Dr. Oscar Yildirim lifted her underwear

Mr Yildirim, who worked as a physiotherapist from 1997 to 2020, has also been instructed to notify employers of these terms in writing within five days of commencement of the job.

The NSW Physiotherapy Council must then receive a written and signed statement from the employer that he is aware of the conditions.

Last September, the patient told the Health Care Complaints Committee about her experience.

Asked how long she’d been exposed, she said, “It was long enough that I felt uncomfortable enough to actually say something.

“I just couldn’t wait for him to finish.”

After the second treatment, she texted her husband and “broke down right away.”

She said she felt “very uncomfortable” and “unsafe” today.

Her husband offered to confront the physical therapist, but she said she “wanted to go home” and burst into tears.

Mr Yildirim denied the allegations and insisted that he treated the woman “in a perfectly appropriate manner”.

In his defense to the Council ahead of Thursday’s decision, Mr Yildirim insisted the sentence was not justified.

He admitted that the accused behavior is “very serious,” but argued it was not “the most serious type.”

Mr Yildirim also said the Tribunal’s claim that he moved the patient’s underwear so that he could see her genitals was unsubstantiated.

He also argued that his long career and otherwise flawless career should be taken into account, as well as his reputation of “good character.”

One of his character references, from a senior lawyer who has known Mr Yildirim for 30 years, stated that she has never seen the physio disrespect a woman or display any worrisome behavior.

Despite his arguments, the registration of the physio was suspended for six months and then the conditions were imposed on him.