Sydney pastor and politically hopeful Victor Tey lost unfair dismissal case over Covid vaccine

A frustrated ex-employee whose anger over Covid vaccine mandates drove him to politics has lost his legal battle against the company that fired him after a court found his policies “valid and fair”.

Victor Tey, the pastor of The Liverpool Church in Sydney, launched his political career against the backdrop of ‘medical coercion’ after being fired from office supply company Winc for failing to comply with Covid vaccine mandates.

However, Tey’s unfair dismissal lawsuit came to a bitter end last week when the Fair Work Commission sided with Winc and his vaccine mandate.

Victor Tey (above) lost his legal battle against his former employer Winc’s Covid vaccination policy that resulted in his firing

Mr Tey was working as a sales coordinator from the company’s Erskine Park office, in Sydney’s west, when the company adopted a work-from-home policy in the wake of the Covid pandemic in March 2020.

However, his employment with the company was terminated after it unveiled its “Winc Road Map to Returning to the Office” on October 14, 2021, requiring all company employees to be fully vaccinated by December 15.

The only way to get out of the vaccination rule was to ‘get a medical exemption’.

Mr Tey, who joined the company in 2012, told his employer he would not be vaccinated and began his quest for ‘freedom’.

Mr Tey (pictured with his family) is a clergyman at The Church in Liverpool in Sydney and began a political career under the Liberal Democratic Party following his termination from Winc

In an email dated Nov. 19, 2021, Tey questioned why rapid antigen testing was not offered as an alternative to vaccination and why religious waivers were not accepted.

He also asked the company if they wanted that accepts liability for “any vaccine injuries that may be sustained.”

Mr Tey also demanded that he receive “information or studies that have been used by the company to determine that unvaccinated employees are transmitting the Covid virus at a higher rate.”

The company’s HR manager responded on Nov. 23, 2021, saying it was not aware of a religious waiver from Mr Tey and that rapid antigen testing was insufficient to “meet health and safety needs.”

“You’re right Covid can still be transmitted from vaccinated workers, but as we understand the available medical evidence, the potential impact of Covid for a vaccinated worker is significantly less severe and thus risk,” said the HR manager.

“Victor, if you have made a personal decision not to get vaccinated, then this personal decision on your part will be respected by us. Unfortunately, it will have consequences for your current employment at Winc and that would be disappointing for us.’

A Fair Work case against office supply company Winc (above) found the company’s vaccination rules to be ‘valid and fair’

The following week, Mr. Tey tried to file a religious waiver that he had been given himself.

“I would like to apply for a religious exemption,” his email read.

“I pastor a Christian church and have had to provide a reference letter for religious exemptions to members who need them.”

His exemption was not accepted and his job at Winc was terminated on December 15.

After his termination and back and forth with the company, Mr. Tey launched a legal battle through Fair Work and embarked on a political career focused on ‘the loss of freedoms’.

During his campaign in May, Tey said that “the greatest threat to our freedom is not a virus, but authoritarian politicians in government” and claimed that vaccine mandates are “medical coercion.”

During his May election campaign for Werriwa’s seat under the Liberal Democratic Party, Tey said he would help “end vaccine mandates so people can go back to work and end medical coercion so that freedom of choice is respected.” ‘.

“Freedom was something I took for granted as an Australian-born citizen. But recent events have shown us that freedom is a fragile thing and that the biggest threat to our freedom is not a virus, but authoritarian politicians in government,” he said. Liverpool City Champion.

Their heavy-handed approach to Covid has destroyed lives, destroyed jobs, crippled businesses, separated families, divided the nation and increased our national debt for generations to come.

“We can’t let them do this to us again.”

Fair Work thought Mr Tey’s termination was fair because Covid posed a significant occupational risk and vaccines were the most effective way to minimize the risk

Mr Tey got just 8,978 votes in the May election, losing to Labor candidate Anne Stanley, who won by 40,108 votes.

Mr Tey was dealt another crippling blow last week when Fair Work found that Winc’s employee vaccine mandates were “valid and fair.”

The Fair Work Commission noted that Covid posed a significant health and safety risk at work at the time and that vaccines were the most effective way to minimize that risk and ensure a safe workplace.

‘My evaluative judgment is that the dismissal (of Winc) of the applicant was not harsh, unjust or unreasonable.’ Vice President Bryce Cross wrote.

“(Winc) had a valid reason for the dismissal and it provided the applicant with procedural justice before he made the decision to terminate his employment.”

“The application has been rejected.”

Victor Tey has been approached for comment and Winc declined to comment.