Sydney pair arrested and charged with bestiality and child abuse

This is when a man and woman were marched out of their Sydney home after being arrested on four charges of online child abuse and bestiality offences.

The man, 31, who lives with the unnamed 24-year-old woman, was reportedly identified by federal police following a tip from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The couple is due to appear in court in Campbelltown on Thursday after they refused bail during a brief appearance on Wednesday.

Detective Sergeant Navi Pandher said the Australian Federal Police and its international law enforcement partners are committed to protecting children wherever they live.

“Anyone who views or shares this material is raising the question of sexually abusing and exploiting real children,” he said.

“We work tirelessly to keep children safe and identify and prosecute anyone who contributes to their harm.”

Police reportedly found child abuse material on electronic devices belonging to each of them and seized the devices for further forensic examination.

The couple faces up to 15 years in prison and are charged with possessing or controlling child abuse material, as well as one count of sending, making available, publishing, distributing or promoting child abuse material.

They both involve one count of sending, making available, publishing, distributing, or promoting child abuse material using a carriage service and one count of possessing bestiality material.

The maximum penalty is 15 years in prison.