Sydney: Original ‘It couple’ Kirsten and Jean-Marc Carriol split

Sydney’s eastern suburbs have been rocked by the collapse of another high-profile marriage, a year after Ellie and Charlie Aitken’s controversial breakup.

Businessman Jean-Marc Carriol and his skincare mogul Kirsten, once considered Sydney’s “original It couple,” have reportedly ended their 20-year marriage.

The news of their recent split apparently came as a shock to their circle of friends, with one telling Sunday confidential: ‘We all can’t believe their marriage has ended.’

Kirsten is the founder of Lanolips, a multimillion-dollar beauty company that sells skin ointments made from Australian lanolin.

The brand has been endorsed by celebrities such as Gigi Hadid and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, while its signature product ‘101 Ointment’ is so popular that one is sold every minute.

Jean-Marc is the former director of perfume mega company Trimex, and is now the chairman of Saint Germain Holdings.

The former couple now live separately, Confidential reports, with Jean-Marc staying in their marital home in Vaucluse, while Kirsten lives in a property in Paddington.

Their two children would live with their father.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Carriols’ comment.

The Carriols’ surprising split comes a year after a social love triangle sent Sydney’s eastern suburbs into a daze.

Eyebrows rose in late 2021 when socialite Hollie Nasser announced she was dating investment banker Charlie Aitken, the husband of her best friend Ellie.

The relationship began shortly after Charlie and Ellie’s marriage broke up.

Complicating matters even more was the fact that Mr. Aitken had business with Christopher, Mrs. Nasser’s investor.

Mrs. Nasser and Mr. Aitken were in a love bubble for several months.

They tried to take it easy, but intense public scrutiny of their relationship created a level of pressure they hadn’t expected — or didn’t know how to handle.

She reportedly confided in friends that she was struggling with all the attention the relationship brought her.

“She never wanted it,” said a friend. “She just wanted to be a mother again. Hollie just wants to get on with her life.’

Hollie confirmed in May that she had separated from Charlie, telling The Sunday Telegraph that the romance was over and she was focusing on her children.