Sydney Opera House’s world famous sails are lit up in pink in tribute to Olivia Newton-John

The world-famous sails of the Sydney Opera House are lit in pink as a moving tribute to Olivia Newton-John, who died Monday at the age of 73.

The iconic Grease star passed away peacefully at her Southern California home surrounded by family and friends. Her husband John Easterling announced her death on her Facebook page.

In a breathtaking show of love, the iconic Harbor City landmark was drenched in a stunning shade of fuchsia to commemorate Newtown-John’s life and legacy.

The Emerald City gesture follows Melbourne’s famed Federation Square, Flinders Street Station and Bolte Bridge, which will be decked out in pink lights on Tuesday.

A black-and-white photo of the star was also projected onto Federation Square, carrying the message: “Fed Square is lit pink in memory of Olivia Newton-John and her inspiring life, celebrated career in entertainment and profound contribution to research and treatment.” of cancer. Vale Olivia Newton John’.

Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews said on Tuesday he will contact the star’s family this week to propose a state funeral for the star.

“As for celebrating her life, her music and film and all the other great contributions she has made, of course we want to talk to the family and be as respectful as possible,” he told media.

Olivia lends her name to the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Center, which is located in Heidelberg, Melbourne.

“She took her cancer journey and used it to save lives and change lives, and that’s just a very impressive thing,” Andrews added.

“The research that is done there (at the cancer and wellness center), the treatment, the care, the love and support that is central there, is a lasting legacy for the person she was.”

The message read: “Fed Square is lit pink in memory of Olivia Newton-John and in recognition of her inspiring life, celebrated career in entertainment and profound contribution to cancer research and treatment. Vale Olivia Newton John’

In a moving tribute, the Victorian capital’s Federation Square, Flinders Street Station (pictured) and Bolte Bridge were covered in pink lights

Bolte Bridge was lit pink in tribute to Olivia Newton-John

The National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) was lit up in tribute to the British-born Australian singer

The Grease star passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends after a brave and extraordinarily public decades-long battle with cancer.

Dame Olivia Newton-John, 73, passed away peacefully this morning at her Southern California ranch surrounded by family and friends.

“We ask everyone to respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time.

Olivia has been a symbol of triumph and hope for sharing her journey with breast cancer for over 30 years.

“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience in plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, which is dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer,” he said.

The actress famously defeated breast cancer twice, but was diagnosed again in 2017.

She has spent the past few years at home campaigning for animal rights and raising money online for her charity.

She was also a strong campaigner for the use of medical cannabis for treatment in Australia.

Just days before her death, Olivia Newton-John posted a heartwarming photo to Instagram with her husband John Easterling