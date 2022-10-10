Sydney news: Girl, 5, loses two fingertips playground carousel firefighters search severed parts

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A young girl has been rushed to hospital after having her fingertips cut off in a horror accident at a playground.

Emergency services were called to a park on Homebush Road in Strathfield just before 1:30 p.m. Monday after reports that a child had been seriously injured.

Paramedics and municipal officials arrived to find that a five-year-old girl’s hand had become trapped in a carousel in the children’s playground.

A young girl has been rushed to hospital after having her fingertips cut off in a horror accident on a playground (Photo: Presumably the equipment)

Emergency services were called to a park on Homebush Road in Strathfield just before 1.30pm Monday to locate the badly injured girl.

She was cared for by NSW police and NSW ambulance personnel as firefighters found her severed fingertips.

The five-year-old was then taken to Westmead Children’s Hospital for emergency surgery.

More to come.