Sydney news: Fears for new mum, 30, and her two-month-old baby as they suddenly vanish

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Dakota Cutmore, 30, was last seen in Sydney’s CBD last Wednesday

There are growing concerns for a young mother and her newborn child, after the couple has been missing for more than a week.

Dakota Cutmore, 30, was last seen in Sydney’s CBD last Wednesday and has failed to show up for a number of appointments.

Police are deeply concerned for the well-being of Mrs Cutmore and her two-month-old daughter and are pressing for help in tracking them down.

The 30-year-old lives in Surry Hills, but police believe she is in the Waverley, South Coogee or Randwick areas of eastern Sydney.

They have released a series of photos of the young mother in hopes that the public can help agents find her.

Ms. Cutmore is described as having an Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance.

Police are deeply concerned for the wellbeing of Ms Cutmore and her two-month-old daughter and are calling for help in locating them

She is slim build, with long dark hair and about 165 cm tall.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Surry Hills Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.