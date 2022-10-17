Sydney neighbours at war over a brick wall as tradie steps in to try and take hose in TikTok video

<!–

The moment two next-door neighbors almost came to blows has been caught on camera, with one of the furious partygoers filming the moment her tradition got into a tug-of-war with a man raging over a wall.

A Sydney woman took to TikTok to share a video of her arguing with her neighbors over a wall she had used traditions to build.

The woman behind the camera hired the traditionals to build a small brick wall on her side of the driveway to create more separation from her warring neighbors.

The male neighbor was seen on camera trying to stop the workers from building the wall, using a broom and hose to sweep running water along the wall to prevent the mortar from settling.

‘No water, no water, it’s no fun,’ the frustrated craftsman was heard repeatedly shouting at the man.

The woman said, ‘You are destroying the wall!’

Tensions boiled over between the neighbors (pictured) and the craftsman who erected a brick wall

The neighbor holding the hose also filmed his wife, who appeared to be shouting orders at her husband before telling the handyman to stop shouting.

The tradie ripped the hose away before him and the neighbor was involved in a tug-of-war as water splashed everywhere.

The angry neighbor was then seen on camera kicking the wall as more bricks smashed to the ground.

‘You’re sick, go to the hospital,’ the woman shouted to her neighbour.

“Are you going to pay for it?”

The tradie then shouted at the man with the snake, claiming he had been ‘making trouble’ for days.

The woman later posted the footage online and said the pair had been arguing for some time.

“We’ve had drama on and off with them for a while,” she wrote in the comments.

The woman claimed that she got along well with all other neighbors.

The woman called the police after her neighbor had caused damage to the newly erected wall

The four-minute video has attracted more than 6.2 million views and nearly 10,000 comments.

But not all viewers were on the woman’s side.

“Just saying, always two sides to a story. I’d bet any money they’re both as bad as each other,” wrote one.

Another added: ‘Can’t people get along, life is too short.’

Other viewers saw the funny side.

‘That’s when good neighbors become good friends!’ one joked.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted the woman for further comment on the neighborhood dispute.

After being inundated with questions from viewers, the woman shared more of her side of the story in a follow-up video, saying she had contacted the police over the brick feud.

‘The police came out last night, no arrests or charges. I asked about malicious damage to property and they said because the wall wasn’t set/healed they couldn’t do anything as it could be repaired again, she said.