Sydney, Melbourne weather: Pizza deliveryman stuck in flood waters at Hacking River Otford

A driver desperate to deliver pizzas on time despite an emergency weather warning was almost swept away by raging floods after his car became caught in a overflowing river.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 7.30pm on Saturday after the young man was engulfed by rising waters on the Hacking River at Otford, 60km south of Sydney.

The driver, from Sylvania, was able to climb out the window of his car after it got stuck on two bollards on the side of the bridge and called triple zero from the roof.

Fortunately, the property next to the bridge is owned by a volunteer Rural Fire Service who were also able to assist the drivers along with members of the Wollongong Police.

A pizza delivery man is lucky to be alive after he was almost swept away by raging floods after his car was caught in a flooded river (pictured, rescue efforts on Saturday)

Crews from Otford and Helensburgh soon joined them at the scene and used a large tanker to pull the man from the roof of his car.

Otford RFS Deputy Commander Phil Rook said the young delivery driver was ‘calm’ throughout the rescue despite the dangerous conditions.

“Coming down here at that time it was very wet and very slippery, pretty awful,” he said.

Sir. Rook said the driver was not driving through floodwaters, but that flowing water on the road had caused his car to slide into the overflowing river.

The driver was a local to the area and familiar with flooding, but Mr Rook said knowledge is not always enough to keep drivers safe.

Without the bollards holding the car in place, it is unlikely that the messenger would have been able to escape the current.

Emergency services were called to the scene (pictured) about 7.30pm on Saturday after the young man was caught in the Hacking River at Otford, 60km south of Sydney

Sir. Rook said the messenger had not been able to see the rising water from which he entered the road and that he was ‘extremely lucky’ to be alive.

“Obviously don’t drive through floodwaters, but also in your local area know the danger and be aware of the conditions,” he said.

“Don’t think you can wing it, but try to be smart about it and take your time getting home safely.”

It comes as large parts of NSW continue to be lashed by rain, causing swollen rivers to overflow and triggering dozens of flood warnings across the state.

A minor to moderate flood warning remains in place for the Peel and Namoi Rivers at Tamworth, Gunnedah, Boggabri, Narrabri, Bugilbone and Goangra, with moderate flooding possible for Tamworth on Sunday afternoon.

This week’s rain is expected to clear on Sunday as the low pressure system finally moves out to sea, giving rain-weary residents some respite (pictured, rain in NSW)

Strong winds are forecast across the state on Sunday as the low pressure system finally moves out to sea and gives residents some respite from the wild weather.

However, the SES warns that regions across NSW are not out of the woods yet the beginnings of a 2,500 km long band of rain is expected to start forming on Tuesday evening in central Western Australia.

The band is expected to move east early Wednesday morning, bringing light to moderate showers to southeast WA and southern South Australia.

By midday on Wednesday the low will fully extend from southern WA, through SA and across Victoria to finally sit on central and southern NSW.

Flood-weary residents will be in for another round of wet and wild weather as Sydney officially records its wettest year on record.

Rain last month was 126 percent above the 1961-1990 average – the fifth-highest September rainfall on record.

On Thursday morning, moderate to heavy rain is expected in the regions with central NSW and northern Victoria poised to handle the brunt of the deluge.

‘There is the potential for more than 100 mm to fall. The central west and northwest of the state should see lighter falls, but still enough to cause significant flooding, Weatherzone meteorologist Bob Neil said.

The SES has warned that several catchments across NSW are still at risk of flooding, with some areas receiving 100mm in just three days.

A 2,500km band of rain (above) is expected to cover parts of WA, SA, NSW and Victoria from Tuesday

Sydneysiders will manage to avoid most of next week’s rain after three heavy rain systems hit the NSW Central Coast (pictured, racegoers in Sydney on Saturday)

But luckily for Sydneysiders, the harbor city is set to dodge most of the rain with showers not forecast until next Friday.

Brisbane should see the last of its rain for the next seven days this Sunday with a shower or two expected before the system moves out to sea.

Perth should remain largely sunny through the oncoming area of ​​rain with highs in the low 20Cs for the foreseeable future.

Unfortunately, Adelaide residents are expected to start coping with rain from the system from Tuesday until the end of the working week.

Hobart will see the rain a little later with a high chance of showers each day from Wednesday.

Darwin is expected to see storms on Sunday with up to 15mm expected to fall.