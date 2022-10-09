Sydney, Melbourne weather: Bathurst 1000 race day forecast, upcoming storm, NSW floods
Storms have begun to clear off Australia’s east coast after several days of heavy rain, but the region is not out of the woods yet with gusty winds expected and flood warnings still in place.
Strong winds are expected to batter NSW on Sunday as the low pressure system that forced people from their homes and triggered 21 floods finally moves out to sea.
But the beginnings of a 2,500km band of rain is expected to start forming on Tuesday evening in central Western Australia.
The band is expected to move east early Wednesday morning, bringing light to moderate showers to southeast WA and southern South Australia.
By midday on Wednesday the low will fully extend from southern WA, through SA and across Victoria to sit on central and southern NSW.
A 2,500km band of rain (above) is expected to cover parts of WA, SA, NSW and Victoria from Tuesday
On Thursday morning, moderate to heavy rain is expected in the regions with central NSW and northern Victoria most exposed.
‘There is the potential for more than 100 mm to fall. The central west and northwest of the state should see lighter falls, but still enough to cause significant flooding, Weatherzone meteorologist Bob Neil said.
The NSW SES ordered people staying at the Western Plains Tourist Park in Dubbo to evacuate on Sunday morning due to flooding.
Evacuation orders are also in place for Gronos Point and Oura Beach Camping Area.
Several more catchments are still at risk of flooding as rainwater from this week’s torrential rains, which saw some areas receive 100mm in just three days, continues to drain.
Torrential rain in NSW and Victoria is expected to clear on Sunday before another system moves in on Wednesday (pictured, racegoers in Sydney on Saturday)
About 90mm fell in the central NSW city of Dubbo, bringing its annual total to a 49-year high of about 880mm. It is just 10mm away from recording its wettest year since 1950.
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet urged people to avoid driving in floodwaters as already saturated catchments and rivers continue to overflow after the latest bout of rain.
“Don’t put your life, your family or our volunteers at risk,” he said.
The closure of several flooded roads and ongoing warnings caused many Supercars fans to head home early from the Bathurst 1000 on Saturday.
Yesterday’s downpour in the small central west town saw the race’s Top 10 Shootout canceled for the first time in Bathurst history.
This week’s rain is expected to clear on Sunday with little or no rain expected to fall at Bathurst during the Supercars race (pictured, rain in NSW)
Torrential rain canceled the Bathurst 1000 Top 10 Shootout on Saturday, the first time qualifying has been canceled in the race’s history (pictured, Bathurst track Saturday)
Thick mud quickly overtook all the event’s parking lots and walkways, with several vehicles stuck.
The situation was even worse at campsites with many revelers left with flooded and muddy sites.
Conditions for the contestants are expected to worsen on Sunday with heavy foot traffic deepening the still sodden ground.
Fortunately, race day looks to be mostly clear and free of the slick conditions that claimed several cars in yesterday’s qualifying.
The Bathurst 1000’s car parks, footbridges and campsites were left covered in thick mud on Saturday (above) with conditions expected to worsen due to heavy foot traffic on Sunday
Sydneysiders will manage to avoid most of next week’s rain after three heavy rain systems hit the NSW Central Coast (pictured, racegoers in Sydney on Saturday)
Cars were stuck and campsites flooded after heavy rain at the Bathurst 1000 on Saturday (pictured, one of the race’s boggy car parks)
The NSW SES has ordered three communities to evacuate and several flood warnings around the state as this week’s rainwater continues to drain (pictured, a map of flood warnings)
Fortunately for Sydneysiders, the harbor city is set to dodge most of the rain with showers not forecast until next Friday.
Brisbane should see the last of its rain for the next seven days this Sunday with a shower or two expected before the system moves out to sea.
Perth should remain largely sunny through the oncoming area of rain with highs in the low 20Cs for the foreseeable future.
Unfortunately, Adelaide residents are expected to start coping with rain from the system from Tuesday until the end of the working week.
Hobart will see the rain a little later with a high chance of showers each day from Wednesday.
Darwin is expected to see storms on Sunday with up to 15mm expected to fall.
FOUR-DAY DESIGNATION FOR LARGER CITIES
PERTH
Sunday Partly cloudy. Max 22
Monday Chance of showers. Min 13 Max 20
Tuesday Partly cloudy. Min 8 Max 19
Wednesday Mostly sunny. Min 7 Max 21
ADELAIDE
Sunday Partly cloudy. Max 17
Monday Partly cloudy. Min 9 Max 22
Tuesday Showers develop. Min 15 Max 24
Wednesday showers. Min 13 Max 18
MELBOURNE
Sunday Partly cloudy. Max 15
Monday Partly cloudy. Min 6 Max 18
Tuesday Partly cloudy. Min 8 Max 22
Wednesday Increasing showers. Min 13 Max 20
HOBART
Sunday Partly cloudy. Max 14
Monday Possible late showers. Min 6 Max 17
Tuesday Mostly sunny. Min 8 Max 19
Wednesday shower or two. Min 10 Max 20
CANBERRA
Sunday showers. Max 15
Monday Partly cloudy. Min 4 Max 17
Tuesday Partly cloudy. Min 6 Max 19
Wednesday Possible showers developing. Min 7 Max 19
SYDNEY
Sunday Rain. Max 18
Monday Partly cloudy. Min 11 Max 19
Tuesday Partly cloudy. Min 12 Max 21
Wednesday Partly cloudy. Min 13 Max 22
BRISBANE
Sunday Showers, reliefs. Max 25
Monday Cloudy. Min 17 Max 23
Tuesday Partly cloudy. Min 15 Max 24
Wednesday Cloudy. Min 13 Max 24
DARWIN
Sunday showers. Storm likely. Max 34
Monday Chance of showers. Min 25 Max 36
Tuesday Showers possible. Min 26 Max 34
Wednesday shower or two. Min 25 Max 33
Source: Bureau of Meteorology