Sydney, Melbourne weather: Bathurst 1000 race day forecast, upcoming storm, NSW floods

Storms have begun to clear off Australia’s east coast after several days of heavy rain, but the region is not out of the woods yet with gusty winds expected and flood warnings still in place.

Strong winds are expected to batter NSW on Sunday as the low pressure system that forced people from their homes and triggered 21 floods finally moves out to sea.

But the beginnings of a 2,500km band of rain is expected to start forming on Tuesday evening in central Western Australia.

The band is expected to move east early Wednesday morning, bringing light to moderate showers to southeast WA and southern South Australia.

By midday on Wednesday the low will fully extend from southern WA, through SA and across Victoria to sit on central and southern NSW.

On Thursday morning, moderate to heavy rain is expected in the regions with central NSW and northern Victoria most exposed.

‘There is the potential for more than 100 mm to fall. The central west and northwest of the state should see lighter falls, but still enough to cause significant flooding, Weatherzone meteorologist Bob Neil said.

The NSW SES ordered people staying at the Western Plains Tourist Park in Dubbo to evacuate on Sunday morning due to flooding.

Evacuation orders are also in place for Gronos Point and Oura Beach Camping Area.

Several more catchments are still at risk of flooding as rainwater from this week’s torrential rains, which saw some areas receive 100mm in just three days, continues to drain.

About 90mm fell in the central NSW city of Dubbo, bringing its annual total to a 49-year high of about 880mm. It is just 10mm away from recording its wettest year since 1950.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet urged people to avoid driving in floodwaters as already saturated catchments and rivers continue to overflow after the latest bout of rain.

“Don’t put your life, your family or our volunteers at risk,” he said.

The closure of several flooded roads and ongoing warnings caused many Supercars fans to head home early from the Bathurst 1000 on Saturday.

Yesterday’s downpour in the small central west town saw the race’s Top 10 Shootout canceled for the first time in Bathurst history.

Thick mud quickly overtook all the event’s parking lots and walkways, with several vehicles stuck.

The situation was even worse at campsites with many revelers left with flooded and muddy sites.

Conditions for the contestants are expected to worsen on Sunday with heavy foot traffic deepening the still sodden ground.

Fortunately, race day looks to be mostly clear and free of the slick conditions that claimed several cars in yesterday’s qualifying.

Fortunately for Sydneysiders, the harbor city is set to dodge most of the rain with showers not forecast until next Friday.

Brisbane should see the last of its rain for the next seven days this Sunday with a shower or two expected before the system moves out to sea.

Perth should remain largely sunny through the oncoming area of ​​rain with highs in the low 20Cs for the foreseeable future.

Unfortunately, Adelaide residents are expected to start coping with rain from the system from Tuesday until the end of the working week.

Hobart will see the rain a little later with a high chance of showers each day from Wednesday.

Darwin is expected to see storms on Sunday with up to 15mm expected to fall.