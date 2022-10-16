Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane weather: Town bracing to go underwater as rain bomb smashes Australia

A colossal rain bomb will hit Sydney as residents in northern Victoria brace for more record flooding that threatens to send some homes underwater.

People in Shepparton, a township that sits on the swollen Goulburn River, have been told it is too late to leave their homes with 7,300 properties expected to be affected by rising flood waters on Monday.

The river reached 11.88 meters on Sunday and continued to rise overnight, with major flooding expected when it reaches its peak on Monday of 12.2 metres.

This is higher than the river’s flood level of 12.09 recorded back in 1974.

Residents in Shepparton, Orrvale, Murchison and Mooroopna have been told it is too late to leave their flooded communities and seek cover instead.

It comes as Sydneysiders enjoyed a rare glimpse of sunshine over the weekend, with forecasters warning more rain and thunderstorms will hit the harbor city this week.

A colossal rain bomb will hit Sydney as residents of northern Victoria brace for more record flooding (pictured, wet weather in Sydney earlier this month)

Locals in Shepparton spent most of the weekend preparing sandbags as the swollen Goulburn River crested

In Echuca early Monday, residents were told to leave immediately due to concerns that people could be stranded by the floods.

FLOODING IN NORTHERN VICTORIA: AREAS TO BE EVACUATED IMMEDIATELY: Echuca and Echuca Village, Bunbartha and Charlton AREAS THAT WILL BE MOVED TO HIGHER GROUND AS FOLLOWS: Campaspe River downstream of Rochester, Fairy Dell, Koyuga and Kanyapella South. Lake Eppalock to Barnadown and Loddon Weir to Kerang. AREAS TOO LATE TO LEAVE: Shepparton, Mooroopna, Orrvale, Murchison, Kialla West,

The flood-ravaged city is expected to be hit by two floods, one on Tuesday and another later this week.

Emergency warnings remain in place for several areas including Shepparton, Murchison, Echuca, Kialla, Mooroopna, Orrvale, Charlton Barnadown and Elmore.

Late Sunday, emergency flood watches were issued for the Campaspe River from Lake Eppalock to Rochester, Fairy Dell, Kanyapella South, Koyuga and Nanneella.

Residents from Lake Eppalock to Barnadown and Barnadown to Elmore were ordered to leave if it was safe to do so.

It was too late for those living between Elmore and Rochester, who were advised to take shelter.

People in flood-affected areas spent much of the weekend preparing sandbags and packing essentials in case they were forced to evacuate.

Pictures from Shepparton showed residents wading through the ravaged town in knee-high muddy water and preparing sandbags.

An estimated 9,000 residents are currently affected by the flooding in northern Victoria with many cut off from their communities amid rising waters.

Earlier on Sunday, emergency authorities ordered residents in Charlton and Echuca to leave their homes immediately, with up to 400 properties potentially affected.

Images from the flood-ravaged township of Shepparton, northern Victoria, showed residents wading through the ravaged town in knee-high muddy water and preparing sandbags

An estimated 9,000 residents are currently affected by the flooding in northern Victoria (pictured, clean-up efforts in Maribyrnong, northern Victoria, Saturday)

The major flood level on the river at Echuca was higher than in January 2011, emergency officials said.

The Victorian State Emergency Service (SES) has received over 4,750 calls for help, including more than 500 flood requests since Wednesday.

Over the past 24 hours, the SES has made 146 flood calls, with the majority of calls for help coming from the Shepparton area.

On Saturday, a 71-year-old man was found drowned on his property in the northern Victorian city of Rochester, where police were unable to reach him.

He is the first life lost in the recent floods currently threatening the state.

About 100 Australian Defense Force personnel have also been deployed to assist with evacuations and sandbagging in the worst-hit areas of Victoria.

Disaster recovery payments have been made available to residents in 23 local government areas and a 250-bed camp for displaced people will be opened at the former Covid quarantine facility in Mickleham.

Australian Defense Force personnel (pictured) load residents’ cars with sandbags during flooding in Shepparton, Victoria, Australia, October 16, 2022

Rescue workers (pictured) use an inflatable boat to rescue people from flooding in Maribyrnong

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has visited flood-affected areas with Premier Daniel Andrews, where up to 9,000 people are estimated to be affected.

“We are working across federal, state and local governments to ensure that all support is given to these communities that are under such tremendous pressure,” Albanese told reporters.

‘Australians come together, they help each other and once again we see in the worst of times, the best of the Australian character.’

Andrews said residents in flood-affected areas would not be able to return to their homes for ‘some time’ and will be accommodated at the Mickleham facility.

More than 350 roads are expected to remain closed in flood-affected areas of the state, and about 6,000 properties are without power.

Meanwhile, a low pressure system set to hit the Northern Territory and South Australia before hitting Queensland, NSW, Victoria and Tasmania.

Some areas will receive up to 150mm of rain, particularly in flood-ravaged areas of Victoria and Tasmania, while 40mm will be widespread in several states.

The prospect is another blow to thousands of rain-weary residents who have already battled rising floods over the past week.

More than 350 roads are expected to remain closed in Victoria’s flood-hit areas and around 6000 properties are without power (pictured, a resident paddles through Shepparton)

Residents in Shepparton, Orrvale, Murchison and Mooroopna have been told it was too late to leave their communities (pictured, a flooded BP petrol station in Shepparton)

In Queensland, severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for parts of the state on Sunday afternoon, with strong winds, heavy rain and even hail forecast.

People in the Central Highlands, Coalfields and Capricornia forecast districts, in the state’s south-east, were forecast to face the worst of the miserable conditions.

More rain could also hit the NSW coast as people living in already saturated catchments prepare for more water to flow into flood-hit communities.

Senior forecaster Jonathan How told Daily Mail Australia p weather system that is developing ‘will begin to produce showers and thunderstorms across South Australia and inland Queensland from Tuesday and then extend to the rest of the east coast from Wednesday to Saturday.’

“This will be much more widespread,” he warned.