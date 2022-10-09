Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, weather: What time monster storm will strike before rain ends

Thousands of residents have been ordered to evacuate their homes despite a brief reprieve from the wild weather.

More than 100 flood warnings have been issued across NSW as flood levels continue to rise.

The wild weather that has hit much of Australia’s east coast in recent days is far from over, with another massive deluge expected to batter inland NSW from Wednesday.

Hundreds of Hawkesbury residents on Sydney’s northwestern outskirts were ordered to flee their homes late on Sunday night, with emergency warnings issued to more than a dozen low-lying communities for the third time in 2022.

“Wednesday and Thursday will be the key days for that rain in NSW, but it won’t favor the coast as much,” WeatherZone meteorologist Jess Niskelly told Daily Mail Australia.

“Another trough coming through will bring heavy rain to western NSW, while the coast can expect to see showers on Thursday and Friday.

“We’re unlikely to see anything in Sydney until Friday and at this stage it doesn’t look like more than 10mm will fall.

“In the west we are looking at some places with 50-100 mm from Wednesday to Friday.

“The system will also go down to Tasmania and Victoria.

‘Thursday is most likely to bring strong storms with a good chance of potentially damaging gusts.

‘NSW and southern Queensland are likely to be the biggest area of ​​impact.

Of the 104 warnings in place across NSW, 16 are emergency evacuations, 50 are watch-and-act messages, while the rest are advisory messages.

Wagga Wagga in southern NSW is also on high alert, along with Dubbo, Forbes, Euabalong and Warren in the state’s central west.

More rain is expected to drench much of NSW from Wednesday (pictured, drenched racegoers at Randwick in Sydney on Saturday)

An aerial view of Sydney’s north-west, where hundreds of Hawkesbury residents evacuated their homes late Sunday night

‘We continue to see rivers rise and flooding continue down in that part of the world so we want people to be on alert because they could still be knocked on the door by the SES, could be asked to leave their homes and evacuate to higher ground,’ Deputy Prime Minister Paul Toole told the Today show on Monday.

‘The soil at the moment is completely saturated. It doesn’t take a lot of rainfall or some of the storms to land in the right areas to see our rivers rise very quickly and we’re talking about another front coming through on Wednesday so people need to make sure they’re prepared if they are going to experience some flooding.’

NSW SES crews have responded to more than 1,000 requests for help since Friday night, including 44 flooding.

Residents are warned not to be fooled by the sunny clear weather.

“It could be several days before they get flooded,” Toole said.

The people in the Hawkesbury-Nepean area, they’ve experienced flooding now on a number of occasions.

‘It’s hard for people to have to back up and clean up every time water runs through their home.’

Some communities will be on flood watch for at least a week as they prepare for more heavy rain later this week.

Heavy rain that has soaked parts of NSW has led to widespread flooding. The red parts of the map are the regions most affected

A pizza delivery man is lucky to be alive after he was almost swept away by raging floods after his car was caught in a flooded river south of Sydney. It is one of 44 SES floods since Friday evening

As of Monday morning, 104 flood warnings were in place across NSW. The picture shows a flooded caravan park in Dubbo in the state’s central west

“With a new front approaching, we are seeing these waters moving down the catchment and preparing communities again for another round of flooding that will come over the next week or so,” said SES Deputy Commissioner Daniel Austin.

‘So we expect to see about 48 hours of relatively benign conditions by Wednesday, right through to Friday.

“We are seeing some heavy rainfall, particularly in the western and southern parts of the state, the totals expected to be received on the coast of much less, but certainly some significant totals for the western and southern parts of the state between Wednesday and Friday.”

Many cities are looking at big peaks Monday night and Tuesday ahead of more rain from Wednesday onwards.

“At this stage we’re looking at another 30 to 50mm across western and southern NSW,” Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Dean Narramore told Sunrise.

‘Some of it will find its way to the western lanes. Not much will make it to the east coast, but we don’t need more rain in many of these areas.’

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese urged people to follow the advice of emergency services.

“This is not a time for people to take risks,” he said.

Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke asked people to be careful with clearer weather forecast for the start of the week.

‘Don’t be fooled. The sun may be out in different parts of the state … but our rivers continue to rise,” Ms Cooke said.

Even as skies cleared Sunday, residents were told to evacuate or prepare to leave flooded areas.

Ms Cooke said rural, remote and regional areas will be “on edge” as they wait for the next major weather system to hit from Wednesday.

Meanwhile in Victoria, heavy rain drowned out a wine and music festival at the weekend as authorities issued major flood warnings.

By Sunday evening a handful of these had been reduced as the worst of the weather settled.

“Most of the rain will clear out in the Southeast on Friday as another low moves in,” Niskelly explained.

‘Friday looks fairly dry for western NSW but there may still be showers in Victoria and South Australia.

‘In NSW, the heaviest rain will clear by Friday for all but a few parts of eastern NSW.’

Parts of inland NSW will be battered by more rain from Wednesday (pictured submerged car in floodwaters)

NSW will enjoy a brief reprieve from the wild weather on Monday, but more is on the way