Weather in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane: Record-breaking rain bomb is about to hit

Meteorologists are warning of an eight-day rain event with dangerous thunderstorms and flooding expected to affect ‘virtually all’ of Australia.

Monster supercell storms and intense rain are expected to hit most of the east coast on Wednesday, bringing renewed flooding to NSW, Queensland and Victoria.

Sky News Meteorologist Rob Sharpe said two significant rain bands drawing moisture from the Indian Ocean are expected to pick up more moisture as it heads east, producing between 50 and 100mm of rain.

“Over the next few days it will turn east and will intensify through outback Queensland, outback NSW and northern Victoria as we head towards Wednesday,” Mr Sharpe said.

“When the next system comes through on Thursday, it will connect with the moisture that’s already sitting there, producing a string of rain and storms on Friday.”

caused by two significant weather systems drawing moisture from the Indian Ocean.

“Due to the strong nature of the upper level disturbance, we will see heavy rain and likely a low pressure system charging down and across NSW,” Sharpe said.

‘The final event for this system is likely to be the strongest and lead to some of the heaviest rainfall.’

Between 50 and 100mm of rain is expected to fall across northern Victoria, much of NSW and into outback Queensland from Wednesday to Monday.

“It’s all about the Murray Daley system where we expect a major rain event to unfold and spread major river flooding which unfortunately is likely to inundate many homes over the coming weeks and months,” Sharpe said.

Bureau of Meteorology expert Jonathan How said the biggest falls will come with thunderstorms.

“For the west and center of the country, this weather is unreasonable,” said Mr. How.

“This upcoming widespread rainfall will bring a renewed flood risk – particularly for communities already affected by flooded rivers in eastern Australia.”

The north-west NSW town of Bourke is expected to receive 60mm of rainfall on Wednesday, while Sydney managed 30mm on Saturday.

Melbourne is expected to receive 20mm of rain on Friday and the state has issued a minor to moderate flood warning for the Murray and Edward rivers.

Brisbane will remain relatively dry with one to 10mm of rain predicted between Wednesday and Sunday.

However, southern parts of the Sunshine State, including Thargomindah and Cunnamulla, are expected to receive between 20 and 50mm of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Showers and storms are forecast in the Northern Territory from Tuesday to Sunday with between three and 15mm of rain.

From Wednesday to Saturday, Canberra will be drenched with showers of four to 20mm of rainfall.

Tasmania is expected to remain relatively dry with scattered showers forecast throughout the week, bringing one to six millimeters of rain, with the SES urging residents to prepare their properties for high winds and heavy rainfall.

SES acting director Leon Smith said the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting gusts of up to 90km/h across north-west Tasmania, including over King Island, which is an unusual wind direction for the state.

“With wet soil on the ground at the moment, this wind speed in this direction could mean we see trees falling,” Mr Leon Smith.

‘Now is the time to prepare your property and complete any pesky maintenance tasks you’ve been putting off.

‘It is likely that some rivers around northern Tasmania will rise.

‘Tasmanians need to be aware that this weather is coming and prepare accordingly.’

‘This means you know your risk of flooding and understand whether your street and home are prone to flooding.’

Adelaide is expected to receive between 10 to 20mm of rain on Tuesday, while Perth will see some showers on Wednesday with a possible 8mm of rainfall and scattered showers in parts of the state.

It comes as the unseasonal and ‘rare drenching’ smashed rainfall records in parts of Western Australia – with Derby, which averages 1 to 2mm of rain in September and October, receiving 85mm.