Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane weather: Major warning issued as storm bears down

Australia’s east coast is set to be lashed by a month’s worth of rain in a matter of days as the wild weather sparks fears of widespread flooding.

South-west Queensland, interior NSW and northern Victoria will cope with the worst conditions on Wednesday as the rain moves east towards the coast.

Isolated falls of between 60mm to 80mm, and 150mm of rain are possible over the next few days, totaling around a month’s worth of rain.

Sydney is also set to suffer its wettest year since 1858 thanks to rainfall this week, Weatherzone has predicted.

The current record for the wettest year was in 1950, when 2194 mm of rain was recorded, with 1960.5 mm already falling by this time of the year.

“Sydney needs another 82mm to match the old record and it just so happens that forecast models are predicting around 70-110mm until 9am next Monday,” Weatherzone said.

Bureau of Meteorology Dean Narramore has warned that widespread flooding is likely across inland NSW this week.

“Our dams are full, our soil is saturated and we can’t take any more rainfall, but unfortunately a lot more is coming,” he said.

During Wednesday and Thursday, widespread falls of between 20mm and 50mm of rain are expected to fall in central and western NSW.

The rain will only get worse over the weekend, with the BoM forecast to see falls of between 50mm and 150mm in inland NSW on Friday and Saturday, including in Dubbo and Orange.

Minor, moderate and major flood warnings have been issued across NSW.

The miserable weather is a result of three rainfall systems moving east across Australia.

“This rainfall is likely to lead to widespread flooding across many of our rivers across NSW,” Mr Narramore said.

Communities that experienced flooding in recent weeks were at an increased risk, he said.

The warning comes as NSW enters its third consecutive La Nina season.

Heavy falls and thunderstorms with the risk of flooding are expected in western parts of the Riverina and Central West Slopes and Plains on Wednesday as a trough pulls moisture across inland NSW.

A severe warning for heavy rainfall covers much of the state’s west, from Nyngan in the central north to Deniliquin near the Victorian border, through to Broken Hill in the central west.

Inland towns affected by flooding include Deniliquin, Griffith, Hay, Tibooburra, Cobar, Bourke, Broken Hill, Wentworth and Brewarrina.

Dangerous surf and swell is expected on the Macquarie, Hunter, Sydney, Illawarra, Batemans and Eden coasts on Wednesday.

Another trough will bring storms, rain and showers of heavy falls from Queensland to southern Victoria from Thursday night into Friday, Mr Narramore said.

Finally, a third rainfall system will sweep across southern Queensland, NSW and eastern Victoria on Saturday and Sunday.

Flood warnings are current across several inland catchments, including the Namoi, Macquarie, Bogan, Lachlan, Murrumbidgee, Murray, Edward, Culgoa, Birrie, Bokhara, Warrego, Paroo, Barwon, Darling and Snowy rivers.

A flood watch has also been issued for minor to moderate flooding for rivers closer to the coast, including the Hunter, Hawkesbury and Colo rivers and the Wollombi Brook, with rises expected over the weekend.

Looking at the capital cities, Sydney is set to receive up to 20mm of rain on Wednesday with a top of 20C.

Similar weather has been forecast for the harbor city on Thursday.

Melbourne will also see a wet Wednesday with highs of 17C, while Canberra could be drenched with up to 25mm of rain.

Brisbane will see a relatively sunny day today, with just a 30 per cent chance of rain and highs of 23C.

Adelaide could see some showers, but the bulk of the rain will lash the South Australian capital from Thursday onwards.

Hobart will be cloudy through Wednesday and the rain will begin to hammer down from Thursday into the weekend.

Across the country, Perth will also cope with some bad weather, with between 5mm and 10mm forecast for Wednesday.

Storms are most likely over Darwin over the next few days.