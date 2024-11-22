Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane weather: Intense heatwave about to strike

Southeastern parts of Australia will be hit by an intense heatwave, with temperatures rising up to 15C above the November average.

Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Angus Hines said “scorching” weather is expected this weekend, with gusts of intense heat as northeasterly winds bring hot air to southern regions.

“The most intense focus of the heat today is in Victoria,” he said.

“Yesterday was in South Australia, where widespread warm temperatures were recorded.

“Today it is Victoria that is warming, along with Tasmania, New South Wales and parts of the ACT.”

Hines said Melbourne should expect a high of 34C on Friday, before rising to 36C on Saturday.

“Overnight, temperatures are likely to stay in the mid- to upper 20s, with a low of around 22 or 23 degrees,” he said.

“While this is typical of northern Australia, it is uncommon in the far south and will likely lead to sticky nights.”

The heatwave will peak in Victoria and Tasmania on Friday and Saturday, before temperatures begin to drop.

“There will be cooler weather and some rain coming in the second half of the weekend,” Hines said.

Australians in many parts of the southeast are warned that extreme heat is coming and to stay cool (photo of beachgoers in Melbourne)

“While it won’t be a dramatic cold shift, temperatures will drop between 5 and 8 degrees, returning to near-average levels.”

Sydney can expect extreme heat to arrive later than other parts of the southeast.

“The weekend will be pleasant, with lots of sun and temperatures above 20 degrees,” he said.

‘Although it’s not cold, the real heat will hit Sydney on Sunday or Monday, with temperatures reaching 30 degrees.

“The western suburbs will feel the heat most intensely.”

Although much of Queensland is currently experiencing rain, areas such as southern Brisbane, the Gold Coast and Tweed Heads will see clearer skies.

Melbourne

Friday: Mostly sunny day, becoming cloudy in the afternoon. Winds from the north at 15 to 20 km/h, becoming weak in the early afternoon. Maximum 34.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the late afternoon and evening. Late and great change. Winds from the north at 20 to 30 km/h that will change to the south at 15 to 25 km/h in the afternoon. Minimum 23 Maximum 36.

Sunday: Cloudy. High probability of rain. Light winds. Minimum 19 Maximum 23.

Melbourne will reach 34C on Friday before hitting 36C on Saturday (Port Melbourne Beach file photo)

Sydney

Friday: Sunny. Light northeasterly winds of 15 to 25 km/h in the middle of the day. Maximum 26.

Saturday: Sunny. Chance of fog in the west early in the morning. Winds will be light from the northeast at 20 to 30 km/h in the middle of the day and become light in the late afternoon. Minimum 17 Maximum 28

Sunday: Sunny. Light winds become from the north at 15 to 20 km/h during the morning and then tend to the northeast at 20 to 30 km/h during the day. Minimum 19 Maximum 29

brisbane

Friday: Partly cloudy. Very high probability of rain. The possibility of a storm. Winds from the east to southeast of 15 to 25 km/h becoming light in the afternoon. Maximum 24.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Average chance of showers, more likely in the morning and afternoon. Light winds that become east to southeast at 15 to 20 km/h in the middle of the day and then become light in the late afternoon. Min 19 Max 27.

Sunday: Slight chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny afternoon. Light easterly winds at 15 to 20 km/h during the day and then light at night. Minimum 18 Maximum 28.

Adelaide

Friday: Partly cloudy. Northeast winds at 15 to 25 km/h, trending north in the morning and turning east to northeast at 15 to 20 km/h in the late afternoon. Maximum 36.

Saturday: Cloudy. Very high probability of rain. The possibility of a storm. Northwest to northeast winds up to 20 km/h, trending west to southwest early in the morning and then southeast to southwest in the middle of the day. Minimum 23 Maximum 29.

Sunday: Cloudy. Average chance of showers, most likely in the morning. Winds will be light from the south, 15 to 20 km/h during the afternoon and then become light overnight. Minimum 18 Maximum 25.

Perth

Friday: Partly cloudy. Light southwesterly winds at 15 to 25 km/h in the morning and then light in the late afternoon. Maximum 23.

Saturday: Sunny. Winds from the east to southeast at 15 to 25 km/h, turning from the south to southwest at 15 to 20 km/h in the early afternoon and becoming light at the end of the night. Minimum 13 Maximum 28.

Sunday: Sunny. Winds from the east to northeast at 15 to 20 km/h, changing to the southwest at 15 to 25 km/h during the morning and trending south during the night. Minimum 16 Maximum 31.

hobart

Friday: Partly cloudy. Light winds that will reach the southeast at 15 to 20 km/h in the late afternoon and become light at night. Maximum 23.

Saturday: Cloudy. Average chance of rain, more likely in the afternoon and early evening. Light winds. Minimum 13 Maximum 28.

Sunday: Cloudy. Slight chance of showers, more likely in the morning. Light winds. Minimum 14 Maximum 19.

Sydney’s hottest day will be Sunday, but the warm weather will continue until midweek (file photo of swimmers in Bondi)

Darwin

Friday: Partly cloudy. High chance of showers and chance of thunderstorms, most likely early in the morning and again in the afternoon. Light winds. Maximum 33.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High probability of showers, more likely in the morning and afternoon. The possibility of a storm. Light winds. Minimum 25 Maximum 33.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High probability of rain, more likely in the afternoon. The possibility of a storm. Light winds. Minimum 25 Maximum 32.

Canberra

Friday: Mostly sunny. Light winds. Maximum 30.

Saturday: Sunny. The winds will be light, from the northwest, 15 to 20 km/h in the middle of the day and will become light at night. Minimum 13 Maximum 33.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Winds will be light from the northwest at 15 to 20 km/h during the day and then become light overnight. Minimum 14 Maximum 34.