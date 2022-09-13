Sydney man’s heartfelt plea to three young thieves after his shop is robbed twice in one month

<!–

A business owner has written a heartfelt letter to three young men caught on CCTV robbing his store.

Ali Farez learned that his business in Haberfield, in the inner west of Sydney, was robbed Sunday evening after a ‘group of young people’ stole the letter ‘b’ from his hamburger sign.

In a post shared on a Facebook community on Monday, Mr Farez wrote a heartbreaking plea to the three young men caught on CCTV.

The owner of the gas station and burger joint made a heartfelt plea, asking the three young men caught on CCTV cameras (pictured) robbing his business to “please don’t steal from us, because we can’t afford it.” ‘

“At Haberfield’s subway servo, a group of youths tried to get into the store in the servo, and then they stole a letter from the ‘WORLD BURGER’ sign, Mr Faraz wrote.

The owner of the gas station and burger joint offered the young men advice rather than using the page to insult or scold the thieves.

“My dear young guys in the video, sooner or later you are going to start a job in this community,” Mr Farez wrote.

“The companies that are struggling right now, like us, may be options for you to work for.”

Farez went on to reveal his financial troubles as he “raises dollar for dollar” and barely has any money for his family after paying the expenses of his business.

“We collect one dollar per dollar to pay our rent, materials, wages, council, etc.,” wrote Mr. Farez.

“If we’re lucky, we’ll get some money for our family (which hasn’t happened yet).

“Please don’t ask us, because we can’t afford that.”

The three thieves reportedly stole the letter ‘b’ from the World Burger sign (pictured) atop his burger shop in Haberfield, Sydney

It’s the second time his business has been robbed in a month — with cash allegedly stolen from his burger shop on Aug. 20.

“There won’t be work for anyone – if everyone does what you do with companies,” Mr Farez wrote.

“I hope you get enough money from your father to start something big.

“Still, I’m sure you don’t want others to do what you did to us.”

NSW police told Daily Mail Australia that the incident has not been reported.