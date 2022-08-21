Sydney man shares horrific injuries from gay hate crime in Oxford St, Darlinghurst

<!–

A young gay performer was brutally beaten unconscious by five felons in a suspected ‘hate crime’ and has shared harrowing photos and images of his horrific injuries as the hunt for his attackers continues.

Aaron, 33, says he was kicked, beaten and stamped as he tried to avoid an altercation with the group of unknown men on Oxford Street in Sydney after a Saturday night out in June.

He was rushed to hospital, where he later woke up not knowing where he was, bloodied, with a broken nose and swollen eyes.

As the NSW police make a public appeal and release CCTV footage, Aaron has found the courage to bravely break his silence about the physical, emotional and financial toll the viscous attack has taken on him in the two months since.

In a heartbreaking post, Aaron says he’s lucky to be alive, as he shared confrontational images of the extensive damage to his mouth and teeth that left him with a $10,000 medical bill.

Aaron suffered serious facial injuries after being kicked, beaten and stamped by five men in June

He also revealed that he suffered a concussion while filming his injuries due to the inflammation around his brain and ears.

“I’ll keep my hand on my heart when I say I wouldn’t wish this on anyone, I wanted to hide and this is so big for me to share, it took a lot of energy, building the strength to post to the public and praying can bring righteousness in a healthy/moral way,” he wrote.

“I have a $10,000 dental bill, physical/chiro, counseling, doctor’s appointments, and dentist as a result of being a victim of hate crime.”

“Help, share and repost this message so that I and others can end this unnecessary violence!”

Aaron has since been inundated with support from followers as friends give a online fundraiser for the man she described as a beautiful soul.

Aaron (photo before the attack) has found the courage to speak out about the attack

Friends have gathered around Aaron (pictured in hospital) since the nauseating attack

“I thought I would try to get justice and help someone I care about,” Alejandro Bareno wrote.

“I created this page to help Aaron get the justice he deserves after the disgusting attack. It is unbelievable and so sad that these acts are still happening; let’s show those people that we all come together at such times.’

“He had a broken nose, his eyes slammed and mouth and teeth were displaced.

“No one should be the victim of hate crimes against the peaceful and joyful LGTBQIA+ community. Please help me share and repost this page so we can end these horrific acts of violence against our community.”

Surry Hills Police have renewed their public appeal by releasing images of several men they wish to speak to about the incident that took place in Darlinghurst on the corner of Oxford and Riley Street at around 4am on June 26.

Aaron (pictured) says he’s lucky to be alive after being kicked, beaten and stomped

“Five men tried to get into a fight with the victim, the victim tried to avoid the confrontation and ran away,” police said.

One of the men approached the victim and punched him multiple times in the face, causing facial injuries. The victim was later transported to hospital with injuries sustained.’

Anyone who witnessed or has information about this incident is requested to contact Crime Stoppers.