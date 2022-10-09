Sydney man hit by an ambulance in Surry Hills, Sydney

<!–

A 32-year-old man was hospitalized overnight with head injuries after a horror ambulance accident.

Emergency services were called to Elizabeth Street in Surry Hills, Sydney, just after midnight after reports that an ambulance had struck a pedestrian.

The ambulance is believed to have responded to an urgent call.

Paramedics treated the man at the scene for serious head injuries before he was taken to the Royal Alfred Hospital.

He remains in critical condition.

Police have established a crime scene at the scene of the accident and are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

More to come.