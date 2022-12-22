Sydney magistrate slams Blockade Australia protestor Emma Dorge over Port Botany stunt

A magistrate has labeled a climate protester who hanged himself over a freight railway a “public nuisance” and added that “anyone with a brain in their head supports the cause of climate change.”

Emma Dorge, who told the media they favored she/she pronouns, was arrested in March after taking part in an unauthorized protest by the environmental group Blockade Australia to block a freight line to Port Botany in south-east Sydney. to disturb.

On March 25, the 26-year-old hanged herself from a pole over the cargo line to draw attention to climate change by posting photos of herself on social media.

Dorge faced downing center local court on Thursday, where magistrate Miranda Moody berated the climate activist for their behavior.

‘Here we go again, Mr. Davis; another one of these people with their hearts in the right place who are an absolute nuisance,” Ms Moody said.

A magistrate issued a stern warning to Emma Dorge as they appeared in Downing Center local court on Thursday

“Using up police resources and rescues that can be used on other people.”

Ms Moody said that while ‘anyone with a brain’ understands the science behind climate change, they don’t support ‘people like your client’.

The stunt was part of a series of protests by the action group that led to traffic chaos in the industrial center.

Emergency services rushed to a section of freight line that crosses a canal at Qantas Drive in Tempe after Dorge hanged himself from a pole above the railway line.

According to court documents, Dorge and other protesters “placed two poles on the track” before live-streaming themselves hanging from a climbing harness on the poles.

The railway authorities were forced to stop all trains on the railway because Dorge was suspended three meters high.

Police told them to get down, but Dorge didn’t comply, forcing officers to use a backhoe to lower the perpetrator to the ground.

Last week, Dorge pleaded guilty to obstructing a train locomotive or rolling stock, remaining in an enclosed area without a lawful excuse, and refusing to comply with police instructions.

Emma Dorge (pictured after the March 25 stunt) was slain by the magistrate for her actions and for wasting police life-saving equipment that could be used on other people

Dorge’s lawyer, Mark Davis, told the court there has been a “sense of anger and outrage” in Sydney this year as a result of protest activity.

But he argued that the perpetrator’s case was ahead of bigger events, such as Deanna ‘Violet’ Coco blocking the Sydney Harbor Bridge, for which she was sentenced to prison.

Ms Moody said she had seen ‘a lot’ of cases like this leading to out-of-court protests.

“We’re not repressing protests…go to Hyde Park and do it peacefully,” the magistrate said as Dorge shook their heads.

“She’s just a nuisance … a public nuisance.”

Mr Davis said his client accepted the facts but asked the court not to “over-dramatise” the event.

The court heard that Dorge had no criminal record in NSW but had been convicted of two similar offenses in Queensland.

Ms Moody said she intended to convict the perpetrator.

“You can’t come to court and say, ‘I’m a good person, I can’t be convicted’… when all these good people have to take her down and be in danger,” she said.

Emma Dorge (pictured) left Downing Center Local Court with a conviction and a $330 fine

Mr. Davis argued that Dorge’s actions were all ‘good intentions’ actions and were not violent or caused public harm.

He submitted a letter of apology from Dorge stating that they wanted to go back to nursing and move to Lismore.

Ms Moody told the court she understood Dorge’s stress over climate change and said she wasn’t “pushing” her.

“She said it’s scary and intimidating to meet the police…I don’t feel sorry; she’s the one who put herself in the position where the police had to find and rescue her,’ Ms Moody said.

“Many of these people have their hearts in the right place…they think that harassing the general public by climbing poles is the only activity that will get the community’s attention.”

Mr Davis asked the magistrate to take into account the 36 hours they had spent in custody at Surry Hills Police Station.

“Let that be her foretaste of things to come,” Mrs. Moody said, causing Dorge to roll their eyes mockingly.

“Don’t roll your eyes and don’t grin, don’t be smart.”

Police officers had to use a backhoe to lower Emma Dorge to the ground after they hung themselves over a freight railway line at mascot

Ms Moody said she has no doubt Dorge will protest again as they have the ‘passion in her veins’ for the cause.

Dorge was convicted, fined $330, and served a 12-month parole order.

Outside of court, Mr Davis said the sentence was ‘reasonable’ despite the magistrate’s harsh words and despite entering the court with ‘great trepidation’ given Coco’s recent conviction.

Speaking to the media, Dorge said courts and magistrates are “politicizing” the issue and “punishing people” in an attempt to make serious changes.

“I got a CRO and a small fine, so it’s not too bad,” they said.

When asked if Dorge thought they were causing a public nuisance, they said it was ‘ridiculous’ as none of the general public was affected by their actions.

‘She was talking about the Sydney Harbor Bridge; she clearly brought her own political opinion to the matter,” they said.