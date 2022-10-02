Luxury property in Sydney: Estate agents tell of influx of fake and scam buyers

Sophisticated estate agents are plagued by fake buyers who even make them taste pool water or fraudulently occupy private islands to use as sex traps.

The surge in pretend buyers has prompted the agent handling the sale of dead wife Melissa Caddick’s Sydney mansion to ask for a $10,000 deposit from those who want to inspect it.

Sydney buyer’s agent Simon Cohen, who sells high-end properties to an elite and usually discreet clientele, said a bogus buyer once went so far as to make him ask a poor employee to taste some pool water to see if it was from the sea. .

Those wanting to inspect fugitive concubine Melissa Caddick’s $10 million Sydney estate must pay a refundable $10,000 to do so

The woman, whom Mr Cohen described as an Audi driver with muddy blonde hair and in her 40s, had come to him on the recommendation of a banker who said she was looking for a property in the $30 million price range.

It later transpired that she had conned the banker, perhaps as she initially did Mr. Cohen with fabricated stories that she had just picked up matching black and white Porsches from a well-known dealer.

High-end real estate agent Simon Cohen was once so taken with a pretend buyer that he had an employee taste the pool water at a luxury property to keep the scammer happy

Mr. Cohen showed the woman five properties and the one she chose was a waterfront house in the exclusive northern Sydney suburb of Mosman.

Contracts were drawn up as the woman went into every detail of the house, including the pool taste test.

The flaw first came to light when the $3 million deposit never appeared in the agent’s account, despite the woman forging a Macquarie Bank transfer receipt for that amount.

“I don’t know if it was a scam or mental illness,” Cohen said Sydney Morning Herald.

‘She would think she was a buyer for $30 million. If it was a con, I’m not sure what the scam was.’

Notorious fraudster David Ashworth, commonly known as David Otto, fraudulently took possession of a private island where he attempted to lure women into group sex

Sometimes scams have a very specific and dark purpose.

Richard Vanhoff, who specializes in selling private islands, was the victim of serial fraudster David Ashworth, known as David Otto.

Despite never paying the $5000 security deposit, Ashworth took temporary possession of Temple Island and used the pretense of being a music industry heavyweight to lure young women to it for group sex.

The property where Caddick disappeared from while being investigated for financial fraud in 2020 is up for sale

Prestige estate agents say there appears to be a proportionate increase in the number of fake buyers for luxury properties.

The agency’s Ben Collier told the Sydney Morning Herald he had dealt with about six this year.

“I’ve just never seen this number of predators before,” Collier said.

‘They even take it a step further and in some cases buy a pest and building inspection report or put legal fees on the contracts and use buyer’s agents.’

Other agents believe that overall numbers have not increased, but as there are fewer genuine buyers, the scammers have become more of a pest.

Cassandra Cross, an associate professor of justice at Queensland University of Technology, said fake buyers wanted to portray an image of status and wealth.

Sometimes this was for personal needs, but it could also be used as part of a sting to trick a victim into giving the fake person money.

She said those who committed forgeries, whether they did it for personal gain or to fulfill psychological urges, were the ones who spent money on the process, not just the nosy neighbors or stickybeaks who like to go to property inspections.

Veteran luxury real estate agent Bill Malouf says real buyers don’t need to try to impress with flashy shows of wealth

It is perhaps in an attempt to deter these types that a $10,000 refundable deposit is being asked from those who wish to inspect Caddick’s lavish $10million estate in Sydney’s exclusive eastern seaboard suburb of Dover Heights.

Caddick disappeared from the property on November 12, 2020, while under investigation for financial fraud.

Human remains found washed up on a NSW south coast beach in February 2021 were identified as hers.

Veteran Sydney luxury agent Bill Malouf has come across plenty of fakes and scammers, but he has a tip that might help those who are a little less experienced.

“They may look poorly dressed and bare feet, but what legitimate buyers won’t do is notice their wealth and name the kind of car they drive,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald.