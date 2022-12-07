Sydney is getting taller, but is it getting better?

At 263 meters, the sales force tower by Foster and Partners it is now the second tallest building in Sydney. Completed this year, it is designed to resemble a tree with branches climbing up the exteriors. Sales force tower. At almost 236 meters, central greenland at 115 Bathurst Street he also preserved an old building rather than demolish it. The BVN and Woods Bagot design added 45 levels to an existing 26-story tower, reusing rather than demolishing. Oldfield says there are only 200 buildings worldwide that have done vertical expansion, but most only add a story or two. “There is nothing else on this scale,” he said. “Because high-rise buildings can cost billions and have a high profile, it allows for exemplary designs, to test things that would not normally be feasible. [for a smaller development] using the best engineers and architects.” Central Greenland. At 228 meters high and completed in 1977, the MLC building in Martin Place by Harry Seidler received the Sir John Sulman Medal from the Australian Institute of Architects. Seidler included the giant mushroom-like or UFO-like building at the base of his, CTA Business Club, but it wasn’t built until later.

The MLC building. Credit:steven siewert With its tallest tower at 217 meters, the three Sydney International Towers at Barangaroo was designed by Rogers Stirk Harbor + Partners and Lendlease Design. Sydney International Towers. Credit:Rogers Stirk Harbor + Partners At 216 meters high, dockside neighborhood at 50 Bridge Street, completed this year by 3XN Architects with local BVN Architects, has already won two international awards, including best skyscraper and best building in the world. Described as a series of boxed villages spiraling around the core of the building, it has been praised for its recycling. Rather than demolish and rebuild the 1970s AMP building, the new design retained the south side of the building and its core. Tower Quay Quarter in Sydney. Credit:Louise Kennerley

At 170 meters and completed in 1967, Australia Square it was the complete opposite. Its circular shape surrounded by a large square was called the most beautiful building in Australia and was the tallest for many years. He won multiple Architect Harry Seidler Awards in Australia and abroad. Architecture critic Elizabeth Farrelly said: “Australia Square gave Sydney a sense of growth, a sense of confidence. It really was our first brilliant version of a skyscraper.” The Australia Square building on George Street in the Sydney CBD. Credit:Robert Pearce At 155 meters high, the EY Center at 200 George Street by Francis-Jones Morehen Thorp Pty Ltd is often described as a “timber tower”. Oldfield wrote in Australian architecture that the most striking aspect of the building is its façade, which “celebrates a natural material not usually associated with office buildings: wood”. The result was “an aesthetic very different from the greys, whites and blues of the contemporary city”. The EY Center. The 133-meter skyscraper, a shine, was designed by Architectus with Ingenhoven Architects, from Germany. It won the 2012 Harry Seidler Award for Commercial Architecture and awards for sustainability. Elliptical in shape with wide steps and a large public sculpture, it also includes a 120-meter-high atrium that allows natural light to enter.