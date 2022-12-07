Sydney is getting taller, but is it getting better?

At 263 meters, the sales force tower by Foster and Partners it is now the second tallest building in Sydney. Completed this year, it is designed to resemble a tree with branches climbing up the exteriors.
At almost 236 meters, central greenland at 115 Bathurst Street he also preserved an old building rather than demolish it. The BVN and Woods Bagot design added 45 levels to an existing 26-story tower, reusing rather than demolishing. Oldfield says there are only 200 buildings worldwide that have done vertical expansion, but most only add a story or two. “There is nothing else on this scale,” he said. “Because high-rise buildings can cost billions and have a high profile, it allows for exemplary designs, to test things that would not normally be feasible. [for a smaller development] using the best engineers and architects.”
At 228 meters high and completed in 1977, the MLC building in Martin Place by Harry Seidler received the Sir John Sulman Medal from the Australian Institute of Architects. Seidler included the giant mushroom-like or UFO-like building at the base of his, CTA Business Club, but it wasn’t built until later.
With its tallest tower at 217 meters, the three Sydney International Towers at Barangaroo was designed by Rogers Stirk Harbor + Partners and Lendlease Design.
At 216 meters high, dockside neighborhood at 50 Bridge Street, completed this year by 3XN Architects with local BVN Architects, has already won two international awards, including best skyscraper and best building in the world. Described as a series of boxed villages spiraling around the core of the building, it has been praised for its recycling. Rather than demolish and rebuild the 1970s AMP building, the new design retained the south side of the building and its core.
At 170 meters and completed in 1967, Australia Square it was the complete opposite. Its circular shape surrounded by a large square was called the most beautiful building in Australia and was the tallest for many years. He won multiple Architect Harry Seidler Awards in Australia and abroad. Architecture critic Elizabeth Farrelly said: “Australia Square gave Sydney a sense of growth, a sense of confidence. It really was our first brilliant version of a skyscraper.”
At 155 meters high, the EY Center at 200 George Street by Francis-Jones Morehen Thorp Pty Ltd is often described as a “timber tower”. Oldfield wrote in Australian architecture that the most striking aspect of the building is its façade, which “celebrates a natural material not usually associated with office buildings: wood”. The result was “an aesthetic very different from the greys, whites and blues of the contemporary city”.
The 133-meter skyscraper, a shine, was designed by Architectus with Ingenhoven Architects, from Germany. It won the 2012 Harry Seidler Award for Commercial Architecture and awards for sustainability. Elliptical in shape with wide steps and a large public sculpture, it also includes a 120-meter-high atrium that allows natural light to enter.
At 114 meters, the original AMP building at Circular Quay it was the tallest building in Australia when it was completed in 1962. Designed by Peddle, Thorp and Walker, it stood out among the two- and three-story buildings and woolen shops in the CBD, Oldfield said. The tower is now undergoing a $200 million restoration. The curved building, gleaming with royal gold from its glass walls, was a popular tourist destination when it opened: a million people flocked to its observation decks within two years of opening.
If Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet can appoint himself the de facto chief architect of the state, with strong views on which buildings should be demolished or praised, it seems only fair that Herald readers can also comment.