Sydney International Boat Show race row: Man in JYL Fishing YouTube row speaks

Matthew Brown (pictured right) runs MBM Luxury Boat Sales. ‘I am not a racist,’ he told Daily Mail Australia

A businessman and his lover have broken their silence after he was filmed racially mocking an Australian-Asian fishing YouTube identity to claim they are the real victims in the footage – and deny being racist for being ‘Asian relatives’ to have.

Daily Mail Australia published footage of fisherman John Lee being subjected to the racist comments made by Matthew Brown, who runs MBM Luxury Boat Sales, during the Sydney International Boat Show in Cockle Bay over the weekend.

The video shows Mr. Lee logging into a booth with a QR code when he is approached by Mr. Brown, who takes out his rod and asks, “What bait are you using?”

After Mr. Lee replies “I don’t know,” Mr. Brown replies, “Is something wrong?”

Mr Lee then tells Mr Brown that his comment is “racist”.

Mr. Brown replies, ‘Aren’t you Aussie? Throw a shrimp on the barbie (BBQ) mate.’

The dispute ends with Mr Brown’s partner Honni Law dragging him away – before accusing Mr Lee of ’embarrassing himself’.

Mr Lee shared the footage on his angling YouTube channel JYK Fishing TV on Wednesday.

However, Mr Brown told Daily Mail Australia he was “not a racist” and said the stupidity had been blown out of proportion.

He even claimed that Mr. Lee was the “aggressor” and that he and his partner “run away from the situation.”

He pointed to the end of the clip where Mr Lee hears Mr Brown say ‘go back’ to his own country.

His girlfriend, Honni Law, told the Daily Mail Australia that there was more to the story than was shown in the footage, claiming that the video “made me very upset because I am being portrayed as a racist person”.

“I know who I am and that’s what matters,” she said.

‘The video didn’t show him [Mr Lee] yelling and cursing at me — where I feared for my safety as he marched after me, yelling, “Go back to your own country,” she claimed.

‘(It’s a) quick way to get some hits on a paid YouTube channel.

“Every man for himself, but not at my expense.”

She also explained that she has Chinese, Filipino and Muslim relatives “whom I love and cherish.”

“I also sponsor Chinese New Year in casinos, I support and promote the Chinese community, I also sponsor schools and charities internationally in Indonesia, Fiji, the Philippines and Thailand.”

Asked for an explanation of the incident, Mr Brown twice insisted he was unavailable

Ms Law said she has not given permission to share the video and has received a barrage of despicable comments.

‘[I] I am concerned about the violent threats I am receiving and now fear for my life,” she said.

Lee, who is of Korean descent, told Daily Mail Australia ‘unfortunately, incidents like this happen often’.

“I probably could have handled the situation more calmly, but I lost it when he squeezed me because the man was somewhat forced to walk away by the lady,” he wrote.

“My intent for this video of the incident, after giving it some serious thought, is to raise awareness about casual racism and how common it is.

“The whole incident has ruined 30 minutes of our day. I hope they [the couple] can learn from this or over time that there is no room for racism.’

The woman tried to get Mr. Lee to stop filming before apparently filing a complaint with security.

John Lee (pictured) was at the Sydney International Boat Show over the weekend when he was harassed

Many commentators applauded Mr. Lee for mentioning the behavior, and some shared their own similar experiences.

“I’ve experienced this kind of nonchalant racism all my life growing up in Australia,” said one man.

“Thank you for standing up for yourself and calling out that racist! The way that woman treated you, John, and how she defended that racist was disgusting.”

Another added: “Thank you for not taking it and standing up for yourself.

“It’s unfortunate that some still find casual racism or racism in general acceptable in today’s society.”