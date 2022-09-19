Sydney Inner West council removes a portrait of The Queen in the middle of a meeting

<!–

A local council has been criticized for taking a portrait of the Queen down from the wall during a meeting.

Inner West Sydney Councilor Tim Stephens removed the portrait and handed it to the CEO, who then discussed it with Mayor Darcy Byrne.

“It’s redundant now – it’s not like you’re giving away an asset,” Mayor Byrne said.

Footage of the meeting shows some of those in the gallery laughing, but at least one woman can be heard saying it was ‘disrespectful’.

Inner West councilor Tim Stephens (standing left) removed the portrait at last Tuesday’s meeting

Stephens gave the portrait to the council’s chief executive, who discussed it with Mayor Darcy Byrne, who joked that he should take it home (pictured)

Independent councillor, John Stomolis, agreed, later criticizing taking down the portrait in the middle of a meeting as ‘very insensitive’.

“Such narrow-mindedness from the leader of the Inner West community is appalling,” he told The Daily Telegraph.

He said Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, also from Sydney’s inner west, supported Australia leaving the monarchy but showed much more tact after the Queen’s death.

“We have a prime minister who leads a republican debate, but at the same time he is very respectful, goes to the funeral and declares a public holiday,” he said.

But Cr Stephens and Mayor Byrne both said they intended no disrespect.

Charles has been proclaimed King of the British Empire after the Queen’s death (pictured in 2013 at the British Parliament in London)

Mayor Byrne said his “active” comment was in response to the council’s general manager joking that his wife would like the portrait up in their own house.

Cr Stephens said he only removed the portrait because he assumed it was protocol after Charles III was proclaimed king.

“I thought it was appropriate and respectful during a period of official mourning that the Queen’s portrait be removed from display in the Council Chambers,” he said.

The portrait is believed to have been put back on the wall after the meeting and the Inner West Council is seeking official advice on the correct protocol for updating the portrait of King Charles.