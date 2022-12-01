Sydney in top 10 list of world’s most expensive cities

New York: Singapore and New York have emerged as the joint most expensive cities to live in, according to a new global survey.

According to the Economist Intelligence Unit, the cost of living in 172 of the world’s largest cities has risen an average of 8.1 percent over the past year, due to factors such as the war in Ukraine and the supply chain. Global cost of living

Tel Aviv, which topped the ranking last year, was bumped to third, while Hong Kong and Los Angeles rounded out the top five most expensive places.

Asian cities mostly escaped the sharp price increases elsewhere, with average cost-of-living increases of 4.5 percent, though performance varied by country due to government policies and currency movements.