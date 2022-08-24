Sydney house set on fire by Elizabeth Butt to get back at owners after sheriffs tried to evict her

<!–

A mother of two told sheriffs sent to evict her that “the owners are going to pay for this now.” I’ll fix the property,” a court heard before she set fire to her rental home.

Elizabeth Mary Butt, 54, appeared at Sutherland Local Court in Sydney’s southern suburbs on Tuesday after admitting she set the Kyle Bay home on fire in June.

Butt pleaded guilty to damaging more than $15,000 in property and two counts of assaulting a law official.

According to court documents, Butt’s then-husband began renting the three-bedroom, one-story home in 2007.

Pictured is the fire-damaged roof of a house that was deliberately set on fire by a woman who was about to be evicted for failing to pay rent

In February 2022, the agency managing the home was informed that Mr. Butt had separated from his wife and had left the property.

His wife then refused to pay the rent for the property and the owners made arrangements to evict her.

On June 2, two male sheriffs went to the house to force her to leave and to change the locks.

Butt opened the door when the sheriffs arrived, but slammed it when they said they were there to evict her.

But her two sons let them into the house, packed up some things and left.

Two hours later, their mother picked up a five-gallon can of gas from the garage and faced the sheriffs, court documents said.

They asked her to put it down, but instead she threw the can at them. The cap wasn’t tight and gasoline flowed out.

Butt then held a lighter in her hand before saying words along the lines of, ‘the owners are going to pay for this now. I’ll fix the property.”

Smoke comes out of house set on fire by mother of two Elizabeth Mary Butt after sheriffs told her they were there to evict her

Fearing for their safety after the threat, the men left the house and called emergency services.

As they did, Butt walked out of the garage and a large plume of black smoke came out.

She walked down the driveway and shouted that ‘now the landlords will see how much the property is worth’.

Police arrived shortly after and arrested Butt, while firefighters extinguished the fire and discovered it had been ignited from a gasoline can in the living room.

Pictured is an aerial view of the house deliberately set on fire in June in Sydney’s Kyle Bay suburb

Butt was denied bail when she appeared in Parramatta’s local court in June.

She was due to be sentenced on Tuesday, but her case was adjourned by magistrate Hugh Donnelly.

Mr Donnelly ordered that an assessment report of the sentence be completed before Butt is sentenced on October 4. Daily Telegram reported.