Sydney highway death: Father killed after truck hit him

A man who died on a Sydney highway and was only found when a truck driver checked his dashcam two days later was a devoted father of three whose ‘children were his life’.

David Howard, 30, was found Wednesday afternoon near Hume Highway near Campbelltown, southwest of the city, after emergency services closed lanes northbound to search for him following a tip from the truck driver.

Howard is believed to have been killed on Monday, with the truck driver telling police he hit something he believed to be an animal, but later realized it could have been a person when he reviewed his dashcam footage.

Mr. Howard’s Facebook is full of photos of his young children, and his last message was wishing his oldest son a happy fourth birthday: ‘I love you so much and I’m proud of the boy you’ve become. See you after work son.”

Mr Howard’s last Facebook post was to wish his son a happy birthday (pictured)

Dad-of-three’s Facebook is full of photos of his kids (pictured with his daughter)

‘You melt my heart baby,’ he wrote in the next most recent post of a photo of his newborn daughter

Investigators are now investigating how Mr Howard ended up on the highway, with self-harm reportedly being one of several lines of investigation.

He leaves behind his eight-year-old son, four-year-old daughter, and another young son whom he described as “three perfect blessings.”

Tributes begin to flow online for Mr Howard, whom friends describe as “one of the good guys.”

“RIP my brother. Crushed when I heard the news, still can’t believe it,” Sol Katene wrote.

“Take such a sweet soul too soon,” wrote Tara Monte.

He leaves behind three children, a son of eight, a daughter of four and a young son

Tributes have flown for Mr Howard who is remembered as a ‘sweet soul’ (pictured with a friend)

“I send all my love to the children, Rest in Paradise,” wrote Demi Moana.

“We are all going to miss you, the family is trying to hold it together but we (are) all crushed,” wrote his cousin Robbie Gordon.

“I keep asking why the good ones go early, but you’ll always be with us, my cuz. One day we will meet again, but until then we have to keep the rest of the family together.’

The investigation continues and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

Call for confidential 24 hour support in Australia Lifeline: 13 11 14 or more blue: 1300 224 63