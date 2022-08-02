WhatsNew2Day
Sydney Harbour Bridge crash: Multi-car crash on Warringah Freeway

Australia
Massive traffic congestion on Sydney Harbor Bridge following a nearby multiple car accident – causing chaos for commuters

  • A multi-vehicle accident has occurred on the Warringah Freeway in North Sydney
  • Traffic has come to a standstill for those going through the Harbor Bridge
  • It’s clear that two people are trapped in vehicles after three cars crash

A multi-vehicle accident has caused major delays northbound on Sydney Harbor Bridge.

It is clear that two people were trapped in vehicles after three cars crashed on the Warringah Freeway in North Sydney on Wednesday morning.

The crash site has since been cleared by firefighters and rescue workers on site.

All northbound lanes have reopened on the Warringah Freeway at Milsons Point.

A multi-vehicle accident has caused major traffic delays northbound on the Sydney Harbor Bridge (pictured)

Three of the four lanes were closed at the Pacific Highway entrance, causing major delays.

While the crash site has been cleared, there is still a lot of traffic on the Harbor Bridge.

Footage has surfaced of long traffic jams heading north through the Harbor Bridge.

