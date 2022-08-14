Sydney hairstylist Linda Ha creates incredible looks for A-list celebrities

A creative hairdresser who has worked with A-list celebrities and captured the attention of thousands online has revealed her top industry secrets.

Linda Ha, from Sydney, dropped out of high school in 2009 to pursue her passion for hair styling – which took her to London and the US.

The 29-year-old told FEMAIL that she has worked with former Disney actress Vanessa Hudgens, Victoria Secret stars Shanina Shaik and Kelly Gale, and lent extravagant wigs to Doja Cat and Beyoncé.

“As a child I cut my own bangs and did other people’s hair at school,” she said.

Linda’s unique work was first noticed by celebrities and social media influencers when she started posting braided styles on Instagram for Coachella in 2017.

She was impressed when she received a personal message on Instagram from Vanessa Hudgens eager to let Linda style her hair for Halloween.

In a TikTok video, Linda described the experience as the “happy journey” of her career.

The message read: ‘Are you in LA? I would like [have] some Halloween-esque braids.’

Linda then flew to America to style the actress’s hair at home and created beautiful white braids that glow in the dark.

The look was paired with dark makeup, a black shirt dress and knee-high black boots.

Pearl waves, spiky buns, sleek ponytails and hair prints are some of the few styles that set Linda apart from others in the industry.

The time spent creating the extravagant looks can range from 35 minutes for beachy waves to 11 hours for thick braids.

The stylish pearl and crystal wigs can take anywhere from two weeks to a month.

Linda is also in touch with Beyoncé’s hairdresser, who wanted to borrow a long crystal wig for use by the international star.

Linda’s best hair tips 1. Buy a silk pillow – It protects your hair from tangles at night 2. Use a hair scarf to get heatless curls – If you don’t want to damage your hair by the heat of the curling iron, braid your hair with a thin scarf, leave it on for an hour or overnight. You are left with beautiful heatless curls 3. Add a leave-in conditioner to your hair care routine – If you have big afro or curly hair and want to change the hairstyle without damaging it, add some leave-in conditioner in your hair and smooth it back into a ponytail, then twist it into a bun and get a ponytail extension to attach to the bun. Once the extensions are attached, you can curl or straighten the hair without damaging your own hair! 4. Never curl freshly washed hair – wait a day to style the hair so that it does not feel too soft

Linda’s top hair secrets are sleeping with silk pillowcases instead of cotton and using heated styling tools sparingly.

Silk pillowcases protect your hair from knots at night and braiding your hair at night with a thin scarf will give you perfect heatless curls.

Never curl freshly washed hair. If you want volume, style the hair a day after washing,” Linda said,

“Fresh hair is too silky with the conditioner and difficult to work with, so wash it the day before styling.”

In addition to her job, Linda is a mother of two young children under the age of five and finds a balance between freelancing and being a single parent

In addition to her job, Linda is a mother of two young children under the age of five and finds a balance between freelancing and being a single parent.

She plans to move to America because it is the place to be, but admits it will be difficult with children.

For now, she continues to create epic looks to show off online and work with influencers.

BRAID YOUR OWN HAIR: 1. Start with a parting in the middle of the hair. 2. Take a small section in the front near the hairline and divide that section into thirds. 3. Hold the right strand with your fingers and slide this section under the middle strand. 4. Gradually add hair from the left side and pass it under the middle strand, repeating along the hair. 5. Once the braid is done, tie it with a clear elastic band.