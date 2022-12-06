Sydney gardener blasts agapanthus thieves after flowers cut off: ‘Leave your scissors at home’

<!–

A Sydney homeowner has penned a scathing note to would-be flower thieves after a brash local attacked his beloved agapanthus.

Agapanthus, also known as the Lily of the Nile, is a popular plant from Africa that typically blooms in late spring and summer.

The gardener, from Greenwich, north Sydney, attached the note to one of the stems in his front garden, warning thieves to keep scissors away from the flowers.

The note was attached to one of the cut stems, and the thieves had already stolen the bouquet of purple flowers from the top of the plant.

“To the person who is cutting and taking these flowers as soon as they bloom: leave your scissors and your sense of entitlement at home, and leave the flowers here for all to enjoy,” they wrote.

The vibrant flowers of the agapanthus (above) make it an attractive target for thieves to use for flower arrangements or to plant themselves.

The furious homeowner urged the thieves to stay away from the house and let his flowers bloom in peace.

The homeowner then signed the note ‘from the people who live in this house’ in a veiled threat to anyone hoping to take the gift of his garden.

Gardeners across Australia love Agapanthus for their vibrant flowers that can bloom in shades of blue, purple, or white.

The plant is also renowned for its resilience and thrives in Australia’s harsh climate, making it a popular choice for gardeners around the world.

Agapanthus is a popular plant in Australia due to its hardiness and beautiful flowers.

But they are also a common target for thieves due to their easy-to-clip stems.

However, its beautiful flowers also attract unwanted attention: thieves regularly attack the plant and cut its stems to use in seasonal arrangements or to replant themselves.

Numerous accounts of agapanthus thieves have been reported across Australia, specifically in early summer when the flowers begin to bloom.

In March 2016, thieves in Double Bay and Woollahra stole agapanthus and buxus hedges that “cost the council approximately $10,000 to $15,000,” a statement from the local government organization confirmed.

In December 2016, Toowoomba’s Mandy Thurgar wrote about her experiences with an agapanthus thief for The Chronicle, with a similar incident to the Greenwich gardener.

“Having taken my agapanthus almost two years to flower, I know I have a thief to deal with,” Mandy wrote,

‘Someone has taken it upon himself to steal my flowers with enough callus to even bring a pair of pruning shears’