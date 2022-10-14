Sydney garbage worker's hand gets stuck in a truck compacter as fire and rescue try to free him

<!–

An industrial worker got his hand caught in a garbage truck compactor and was dragged 5 meters into the back of the vehicle itself.

It took four hours for local firefighters and heavy rescue technicians to free the worker, 46, from the lorry at a job site in Wetherill Park in Sydney’s south-west.

NSW Fire and Rescue specialists were called to the scene after the man became stuck about 8.30am.

Together with heavy rescue technicians, they decided to cut away the side of the truck to free the man.

It took four hours to cut through the vehicle due to high density metal.

Paramedics stabilized the worker and gave him pain relief during the rescue.

He was freed by crews and taken to Westmead Hospital in a stable condition.

The truck was empty when the man was stuck.

NSW Ambulance Acting Inspector Liam Ryan described the rescue as a ‘complex multi-agency operation’.

‘This was a delicate rescue operation for our paramedics. The patient had been dragged about five meters into the back of the garbage truck,’ he said.

‘Our paramedics, together with a specialist medical team, monitored the patient and provided pain relief while emergency services worked to extricate him.’

‘After about four hours the patient’s hand was released.’