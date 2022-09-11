Sydney gang war: Muslim student at Malek Fahd says vaping will lead to crime

<!–

Vaping in the school toilets is a stepping stone to a life of crime in violent drug gangs, warned a student at Australia’s second largest Islamic school.

The unnamed schoolboy did so in a recent speech to other Malek Fahd students – a coeducational school of more than 2,000 students in Greenacre in Sydney’s southwest – during a religious service.

“We hear Muslims killing Muslims,” ​​the student said, referring to the wave of shootings in the Middle East that has rocked Sydney since 2020.

“There are three actions that the current generation has done in their youth that have caused their future destruction and the first is acting like a gang member and normalizing drugs,” the student continued, reporting. The Daily Telegraph.

The student warned his colleagues that vaping in toilets would be a step towards gang crime (Photo: Malek Fahd Islamic College in Sydney’s southwest)

He said those involved in drug trafficking syndicates had all started with something small “like a vape” and warned that “brothers hiding in the bathroom” trying to increase their popularity by smoking were on a dangerous path.

Though considered minor, the student said the behavior normalized drugs and violated rules and would have significant repercussions in the long run.

Likewise, the young Muslim warned his peers that those who watched violent videos online, such as beheadings or torture, also ran the risk of descending into crime and gang culture because it would desensitize them.

“I’ve seen some guys watch some of these videos and find them funny. They actually find it entertaining, it makes you think about their psychological state,” he said.

Although over-the-counter nicotine vapes are illegal in Australia, authorities have warned they are easy to find, with manufacturers issuing Australian buyers with ‘import at your own risk’ warnings.

“We know that among many young people e-cigarettes or vaping are considered safe and certainly safer than cigarettes,” said NSW Deputy Chief Health Officer Marianne Gale earlier this year.

The combination of a sweet or fruity taste, colorful packaging and their ‘vapour’, which is often perceived as water, often makes vapes perceived as harmless.

“It’s very important that young people and families understand that e-cigarettes are not safe,” said Dr Gale.

Vaping is gaining in popularity, especially among 16- to 24-year-olds, but the chemicals are largely unregulated and unresearched (stock image)

The effects of the chemicals in vapes have not been fully regulated or studied and there is evidence that they can cause throat and lung irritation, heart rate problems, mood swings and memory problems, among other things.

Vapes also contain addictive nicotine and vapers are more likely to smoke cigarettes.

The custom has become extremely popular since 2018, especially among school students.

NSW Health estimates that one in ten young people aged 16 to 24 are vapers, while NSW’s education department has seen a 771 percent increase in the number of reports of vaping to the incident support line.