Sydney foodie Cooking with Ayeh shared the culture shocks she’s experienced while staying in Italy

An Australian foodie traveling in Italy shares some of the cultural differences she’s noticed while traveling in Italy — from each household having five different bins to a unique way to flush the toilet.

Ayeh Manfre, from Sydney, who cooks with Ayeh online, posted a video to TikTok with a list of the “things that just make sense” she discovered while spending time in Sicily.

In Italy, she said the recycling and waste system is “taken VERY seriously with five different bins in every home” in the clip she shared with her 2.3 million followers.

Scroll down for video

Sydney foodie Ayeh Far (pictured) has shared a series of culture shocks she experienced while spending time in Italy

In Italy, she said the recycling and waste system is ‘taken VERY seriously with five different bins in every home’ in the clip she shared with her 2.3 million followers

Each household separates its waste into five different categories, including paper, plastic and glass.

Ayeh also raved about the handy graters that she said were “the best” and that they had a tray at the bottom to catch the cheese.

“If you can’t find a toilet flush, look for a foot pedal,” she added, demonstrating how to use the button on the floor next to the toilet.

Finally, Ayeh said Kinder products in Italy are “endless” and showed the supermarket aisle with dozens and dozens of chocolate brand items.

The popular foodie’s video received more than 173,400 views and impressed dozens of her followers.

Ayeh also raved about the graters with a tray at the bottom to catch cheese and the foot pedal flush knobs in the toilets

Finally, Ayeh said the Kinder products in Italy are “endless” and showed the supermarket aisle with dozens and dozens of chocolate brand items.

“The foot pedal makes so much more sense,” said one viewer.

“I love recycling and need to get my hands on that cheese grater too,” wrote another.

‘The toilet flush!!! Have to go to Italy to get a grater like that haha,’ replied a third.

This isn’t Ayeh’s first time sharing the amazing culture shock she experienced while living in Italy.

In an earlier clip, she revealed that if you ordered a ‘latte’ at an Italian cafe with a milky coffee, you’ll be sorely disappointed.

This isn’t Ayeh’s first time sharing the amazing culture shock she experienced while living in Italy

In an earlier clip, she revealed that if you order a ‘latte’ and expect a milky coffee in an Italian cafe, you will be very disappointed.

“If you order a latte, you get a glass of milk,” she explained.

She added that in Sicilian homes, most doors and windows open in two ways.

“You can get some fresh air and go outside too,” she added.

The influencer also shared a clip of a supermarket’s aisle with dozens of varieties of pasta — describing the selections as “huge.”

She added that in Sicilian homes, most doors and windows open in two ways. She also shared a clip featuring a platter of meat pastries, chips, olives and nuts. ‘If you order a drink, you get free snacks with it!’ she wrote excitedly

Keeping it cool: She added that in Sicilian homes, most doors and windows can be opened in two ways. “You can get some fresh air and go outside too,” she added.

She also shared a clip featuring a platter of meat pastries, chips, olives and nuts.

‘If you order a drink, you get free snacks with it!’ she wrote excitedly.

The star also showed a clip of a ‘hidden cupboard’ above the sink that doubles as a drying rack.

Hundreds of fans quickly responded to the clip — many said they’d had a similar experience after ordering lattes.

The influencer also shared a clip of a supermarket aisle with dozens of varieties of pasta – describing the selections as ‘huge’

‘Has happened to me too!!! (Latte). I learned the hard way to ask for latte macchiato,” one said.

“The nibbles with drinks practically fed me on my first trip,” added another.

“We need all this in Aus,” said a third.

“That pasta path is fire!” noticed one.

“Lol, I ordered a latte and to my surprise got milk,” wrote another.